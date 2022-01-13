PLATTSBURGH - Clinton County officials have learned that Sky West/United Express, the airline that provides daily service to Washington, D.C. from Plattsburgh International Airport, will be leaving.
"They didn't want to leave because they were doing very well here, but they just don't have the staff so they are pulling out of the Northeast," County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the county's Airport Committee, said.
Sky West has been operating out of the airport for the past two years with flights to Dulles International Airport in Washington on regional jets.
They won the bid to provide the service through the federal Essential Air Service Program, which pays airlines to serve areas with smaller populations.
Hall said Sky West gave the county a 90-day notice that they will be leaving. The EAS contract with Sky West is up July 1, but if there is no other airline ready to step in, they must stay until one is found.
"Sky West did really well here. Our local business people and the public used that flight to Washington a lot." he said.
"But they just don't have the staff, COVID has been hurting everything."
Hall said he is hopeful that another airline will be interested in the market. Bids for a new EAS contract are due at the end of the month.
He said Boston and Philadelphia could be in the mix as destinations as well as Washington, but is is unlikely that New York City will be a contender.
"I haven't heard New York mentioned yet," he said.
In a statement, Sky West said COVID was the culprit.
"SkyWest continues navigating staffing challenges generated by a surge in COVID cases. As a result of these challenges, we expect to discontinue United Express service at Plattsburgh this spring," The statement said.
"We are working to minimize the impact to customers and our people. SkyWest ground staff at Plattsburgh will be offered various options, including transfer opportunities within the company."
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the news from Sky West came very unexpectedly.
"United Express service at Plattsburgh has been strong even during the pandemic, and we had recently been assisting them with plans for a new marketing campaign," Douglas said.
"It seems we are caught in a strategic withdrawal from the east by SkyWest, but hopefully the demonstrated strength of demand here will help to lure another carrier while United service will continue until then."
Douglas said air service at Plattsburgh has become especially important to the regional business community, and the Chamber has offered its support to the county as they work with the federal government to attract new interest.
"Indeed, the Chamber has already connected the county with Senator (Charles) Schumer who contacted me, and we know he and our other Washington friends will also be engaging."
More will be added to this story later.
