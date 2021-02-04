Six departments respond to business fire in Westville

PHOTO PROVIDEDFire blazes through the roof of Sweetwater Woodworking in Westville Thursday morning. Once the Westville Fire Department arrived, the roof of the engulfed building was starting to buckle, Fire Chief Norman Bonner said. Five other departments, including Constable, Fort Covington, Hogansburg, Malone and Burke, were called in for mutual aid shortly after to assist in the all-exterior attack on the fire.