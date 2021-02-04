Six departments respond to business fire in Westville

WESTVILLE — A local furniture business was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
Six Franklin County fire departments responded to the fire at 327 County Route 20. By the time departments left the scene, the building was a total loss.
The Westville fire department arrived at Sweetwater Woodworking, a furniture business, after two calls were made by witnesses of the fire at about 10:22 a.m.
Leslie McGibbon was traveling east on County Route 20 when he noticed a large plume of black smoke in the sky ahead of him.
“When I got there, [the building] was pretty much fully engulfed,” McGibbon said. “It had heavy smoke, flames coming out of both ends of the building.”
McGibbon ran to the building in case anyone was still inside. The door was locked, so he started to pound the door and yell, he said.
Soon after, the owner of Sweetwater Woodworking came running out of his house, which was next door, McGibbon said. No one was inside while the building was on fire.
The first fire department took about 15 minutes before getting on scene, McGibbon said.
Once the Westville Fire Department arrived, the roof of the engulfed building was starting to buckle, Fire Chief Norman Bonner said. Bonner estimated the building to be about 35 feet by 80 feet in dimension.
Five other departments, including Constable, Fort Covington, Hogansburg, Malone and Burke, were called in for mutual aid shortly after to assist in the all-exterior attack on the fire.
The fire departments briefly ran into issues establishing a water supply to fire tanker trucks because of the amount of snow covering the dry fire hydrant down the road, Bonner said.
But firefighters were able to stop the fire in time before it started spreading to surrounding buildings.
An excavator was also brought to the scene to pull back tin from the building, which was leveled at that point, so that firefighters could finish extinguishing the reaming bits still on fire, Bonner said.
It was determined that the cause of the fire was sparks created by the property owner while he was working inside the workshop. The sparks landed on combustible material, which led to the building going up in flames, Bonner said.
The owner attempted to extinguish it himself.
“But it was just too much fire for a fire extinguisher to handle,” Bonner said.
There were no injuries to either the occupants or the firefighters. Departments were back in service at 3 p.m.
County investigators said the fire was accidental in nature and that they do not suspect any malicious behavior to have been a cause of the fire after talking with the property owner.
