PLATTSBURGH — Denise Simard has been appointed dean of the School of Education, Health and Human Services at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The professor of education has served as the school’s interim dean since July 2017. Her appointment was announced by Dr. Anne Herzog, provost and vice president for academic affairs, on Wednesday.
Simard began her career at SUNY Plattsburgh in 2004 as an assistant professor in special education. She was promoted to associate professor in 2008 and became chair of the undergraduate teacher education program. In 2010, she also took on the role of associate dean of Education, Health and Human Services, a role she held until stepping in as interim dean. She was promoted to full professor in 2018.
Simard had roots in the local area as a special education teacher; prior to that, she was program coordinator for the online learning and distance education division and program manager of the Policy to Practices Division at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Technology in Education.
She also served as education coordinator at Learning Independence Through Computers.
“As an alumna of SUNY Plattsburgh, specifically Education, Health and Human Services, I am extremely excited and honored to serve the campus in this capacity,” Simard said.
Herzog said she has appreciated having Simard in Education, Health and Human Services.
“I’ve found Denise to be a thoughtful, collaborative and highly skilled academic leader who has been invaluable to me during my transition period,” she said. “At a time of significant institutional challenge with the pandemic and budgetary pressures, I feel very fortunate to have Denise as a member of my cabinet who brings extensive historical campus knowledge to our work together.”
