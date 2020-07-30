Signing in: City installs vintage street signs

PLATTSBURGH — The Lake City is showing signs of its marketing, signage and branding DRI project.
The Department of Public Works started replacing the downtown corridor's standard street signs with black and white counterparts last week.
DPW Superintendent Arsene "Mike" Brodi said the City of Plattsburgh department had one employee on the job.
"It's relatively straightforward," Brodi said. "We have the old green and white signs up, our 'sign guy' takes those down and puts the new ones in its place."
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
The city was allotted $250,000 of its multi-million-dollar Downtown Revitalization Initiative state grant monies to revamp its downtown city marketing.
Boire Benner Group, a marketing agency located on Bridge Street, was selected for the project and had kicked it off with community input.
Following an online poll and several in-person public engagement sessions, it was announced that many city dwellers had highlighted historical aspects of the City of Plattsburgh.
That said, the firm looked to keep the city's history in mind with its future branding efforts.
ONE HUNDRED SIGNS
Boire Benner Group announced early last month that visual changes related to the marketing, signage and branding DRI project would appear this summer season.
The new signs were then presented to the Common Council as having a white background with black text. The black and white design was said to resemble road signs of the past.
Some 100 signs in the downtown corridor were to be replaced. Per DRI documents, that area was bordered by Cornelia Street to the north, Oak Street to the west, Broad and Hamilton streets to the south and the lakefront to the east.
As announced in early June, the signs were expected to have a two-week-long installation period.
FUTURE UPDATES
An online and interactive map, "You Are Here" map stations and updated light pole banners were future updates of the city's marketing, signage and branding DRI project.
The 134 banners, drawn by local artist David Monette, were to depict historical images specific to the Lake City, including a historical ship, General Thomas Macdonough and salmon.
Those changes are anticipated for coming months.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.