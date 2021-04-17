Lake Placid, New York — The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) in partnership with the Lake Placid Business Association (LPBA) has developed a “Perfecting Placid” toolkit available for businesses to utilize during the construction on Main Street Lake Placid.
This toolkit is a collection of resources that will help promote and share a consistent message: that Main Street is open for business. It also offers support to local businesses through local co-op advertising opportunities.
“We encourage our local businesses to use these materials as they communicate with customers and promote their business,” Bethany Valenze, ROOST’s Lake Placid marketing manager, said.
“It’s important that we all share the same message so residents and travelers receive consistent information. Construction can be a confusing time but we want people to know that Main Street is open; it’s just undergoing some perfecting.”
PARDON THE DUST
The toolkit provides a variety of materials businesses can use, including images of Milton the Moose donning a hard hat and the message “Pardon the dust. Perfect in progress.”
There is also a flyer with a QR code that brings people to the Perfecting Placid website. The website has up-to-date information on road detours, parking, and Main Street upgrade updates.
Discounted co-op advertising is available to businesses as part of the toolkit. This was made possible by ROOST in conjunction with the LPBA, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, the Lake Placid News, WSLP (93.3 fm), and Adirondack 105. Businesses can fill out the sales sheet available in the toolkit to learn more about how to take advantage of this great opportunity to gain exposure at a fraction of the normal cost.
WINDOW CLINGS, FLYERS
All items are available digitally, and some are available physically. Businesses should contact ROOST for window clings and flyers if they’d like them for use during construction. To access toolkit materials, visit www.RoostADK.com/Perfecting.
“A message is only successful through its amplification. ‘Perfecting Placid’ is a creative way to show locals and visitors that things might be messy right now, but it’s all about creating a more sustainable Main Street Lake Placid,” Lori Fitzgerald, President of the LPBA, said.
“If we can all share the messages behind Perfecting Placid, we’re helping each other navigate through this period of construction and highlighting that the best of Main Street has yet to come.”
CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE
The construction on Main Street has already begun and will continue through the end of June. July - August will bring a pause to the main street construction and will resume in September.
For more information, contact ROOST’s Lake Placid Marketing Manager Bethany Valenze at bethany@lakeplacid.com.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is the destination marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, along with the communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, all located within the Adirondacks in New York State.
