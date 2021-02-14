Shine On! to host Space Station talk

PHOTO PROVIDEDParticipants make a human pyramid during the spring 2019 Shine On conference in Memorial Hall at SUNY Plattsburgh. SUNY Plattsburgh’s Shine On! was selected by NASA to host a live downlink with the International Space Station during Expedition 65. It will host the live visit alongside Beekmantown Central School during a one-day virtual conference available to all K-8 classrooms in New York.