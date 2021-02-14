Shine On! to host Space Station talk

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Shine On! was selected by NASA to host a live downlink with the International Space Station during Expedition 65. It will host the live visit alongside Beekmantown Central School during a one-day virtual conference available to all K-8 classrooms in New York.
Students will get the chance to hear from American, Russian and Japanese astronauts during the downlink slated for late spring, Colleen Lemza, adviser for Shine On!, said, in hopes of getting young North Country kids interested in STEM.
The downlink will be the headliner for a the one-day conference that will also include workshops and presentations related to STEM and character strength development, Lemza said.
Teachers who sign up for the conference will also be provided lesson plans and presentations five weeks before the conference on NASA and character strength. Follow up content will also be given for the two weeks after the conference, Lemza said.
While Shine On! conferences have focused primarily on young girls in the past, this year's conference, called “Look To The Stars: #CharacterCountdown,” will be open to girls and boys.
“At the core, we are focused on girls. And obviously, girls are underrepresented in STEM fields,” Shine On! committee member Emily Slattery said.
With the STEM field being difficult and competitive, Shine On!'s other focus of character development for this year's conference hopes to show kids that they can overcome obstacles STEM and other fields present using skills and traits they can develop over time, Slattery said.
Some workshops will include an introduction to BEMER technology in NASA spacesuits by Elizabeth Pearl of Pearl Physical Therapy, a workshop called “Launch Weather” by Gib Brown, former WPTZ meteorologist, a neuroscience workshop called “I Neee Space” by Dr. Jennifer Bremser, associate professor of Psychology at SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury Branch Campus and a workshop about HAM radio operations hosted by Diana Danville, a New York state designated master teacher.
Shine On! saw multiple benefits to having to host this year's conference virtually; for one, it allows more students to get involved. Teachers from Plattsburgh's schools, Saranac Lake, Saranac, Rochester, Albany and New York City have already expressed interest in the conference so far, Lemza said. And two, it hopes it will inject some enthusiasm back into online learning.
“With COVID-19 restrictions over the last year, this connection with NASA is a rare opportunity for students to be re-invigorated about learning and will provide teachers with a fantastic curriculum at no cost to school districts,” Danville said.
Beekmantown Central School is looking forward to providing a unique learning opportunity for students in the area.
“Providing all students amazing 21st century learning opportunities and a STEM-rich environment are BCSD goals,” Beekmantown Superintendent Dan Mannix said. “This unique opportunity will ensure that traditionally underserved students in the North Country receive an amazing learning experience rarely seen in our area..”
Chrysa Rabideau, this year's Shine On! chairwoman, was at one time one of those local students, and is especially looking forward to the conference.
“I’m excited to lead such an empowered group of women to bring this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to students in the North Country,” Rabideau said. “As someone who grew up in the local area, I know this will inspire students and benefit them for a lifetime.”
The coronavirus pandemic canceled Shine On!'s last conference, “Girls are out of this world,” where an astronaut was suppose to visit.
The committee looked for other opportunities over the summer, which led them to NASA's downlink. It had to send a 16-page proposal that included providing details to prove it could host the downlink. Members also took an hour-long webinar on how to send a succesful proposal to NASA.
“Yeah, it was not a small undertaking,” Lemza said.
The committee was notified of its approval for a downlink with Expedition 65, the first commerical manned mission by SpaceX, last week.
Shine On! Is also looking for more STEM teachers to teach additional 25 minute workshops targeted for any age group. Ideally, Lemza said, the conference will be able to offer two to three choices for each section of its conference schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.