Shine On! announces astronauts for May downlink

PLATTSBURGH — Shine On!’s conference, “Look to the Stars: #CharacterCountdown,” lifts off May 6 with NASA Astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, who are members of NASA’s Space X Crew-2.
This year’s Shine On!’s one-day conference will be a downlink with the International Space Station, where PK-8 classrooms throughout the state will be able to attend virtually. Shine On! will host the downlink from Beekmantown Central School.
More than 200 classrooms and 4,000 students have registered for the conference, which features nearly 30 workshops by educators and STEM professionals from across the U.S., according to a news release by Shine On!
Some workshops include HAM radios, BEMER technology in NASA spacesuits, meteorology, Mars rover exploration, chemistry, phases of the moon and more, the release said.
“SUNY Plattsburgh’s Shine On! is dedicated to fostering resilience, confidence and character in young girls by enhancing essential character strengths, developing a toolbox of communication skills and teaching a better understanding of media in society today,” the release said. “Shine On! has hosted approximately 2,200 young girls since the program began and has taught education outreach programs in almost a dozen schools.”
The program also includes a classroom resource kit for teachers that includes dozens of STEM and character-based instructional activities for use in the three weeks prior to the downlink day, the release said.
The deadline to register is April 30 at www.shineongirl.org. Registration is free and open to any teacher or homeschool parent.
