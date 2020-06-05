SARANAC LAKE — The St. Lukes Episcopal Church, in Saranac Lake, is inviting the Tri-Lakes community to shine a light on justice starting Monday, June 8, and for the remainder of the month.
Beginning Monday, at 9 p.m., and every evening in June, the church asks that the community illuminate a candle, porch light, or flashlight and pause for a moment of unity to remember George Floyd. Leave your light shining nightly during the month for justice, peace and love.
“As we all have felt such despair, agony and a multitude of emotions over the events that surfaced upon the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we also feel quite helpless," St. Lukes Episcopal Church Warden Linda Jackson said in a news release.
"Since we are in isolation and many of us cannot participate in any gatherings, St. Lukes wanted a way to show that we care and that the voice of the church could be heard.
"It is my hope that we, as a community, can take a moment each evening to say a prayer or have a moment of silence in remembrance and in hope that there can be peace, fairness, and love for all in the very near future.”
Follow Shine a Light on Justice on St. Lukes’ Facebook page, @ChurchhofStLuke, and share your photos with #LightforJustice.
