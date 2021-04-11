Sheriff's Office to promote autism awareness, acceptance

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will be promoting awareness and acceptance for autism during the month of April for Autism Awareness Month for the first time.
Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicles and officers will be displaying and wearing a specially designed patch decal, which will be offered for purchase to residents. Proceeds will go to the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York, located in Plattsburgh.
Patches are $10 and can be ordered through email at CCSOAutismPatch@gmail.com or by phone at (518) 565-4223 for local pick up.
The Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York provides grants and scholarships for local families with members with autism and educates residents about the disorder. When schools shifted to remote learning last year, the alliance gave students iPads to help them make the transition.
Sgt. Andrew Bertrand, whose son was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old and organizes the sheriff’s Office current fundraiser in his free time, said autism awareness has a special place in his heart.
“We’re dealing with it day in and day out in,” Bertrand said. “I think at times, [autism] is overlooked, but it’s important.”
Bertrand hopes that the sheriff’s Office fundraiser can also be a conversation opportunity for others to educate themselves on autism because he said there are many misconceptions about the disorder.
“You can’t really go to a person and say you definitely have autism or definitely don’t,” Bertrand said. “It’s wide ranging. My son was diagnosed at 3, and I wouldn’t have known he had autism unless we got him evaluated. He’s got great vocabulary, great speech, but there’s also behavioral and social issues there that people with autism can struggle with.”
Some who are diagnosed with autism are nonverbal, need assistance of a tablet, a close family member or a therapist to help with daily needs, Bertrand said. While others can live daily lives without assistance but may still struggle with behavioral and social aspects.
The Autism Patch Challenge was created by the New Rochelle Police Department in 2017, which said that promoting autism awareness can be an opportunity for police departments to review training protocols that outline how to deal with people diagnosed with autism.
Bertrand couldn’t comment on if the sheriff’s office is currently planning on looking over its own training protocols, but said it assesses protocols regularly.
“We’re always reviewing our policies. Not only on a yearly basis, but throughout the year,” Bertrand said. “We’re always looking to make sure our policies are up to date and best geared to being able to provide officers with the best training possible to deal with any situation.”
