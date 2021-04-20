PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Sheriff David Favro hopes the jury's Tuesday verdict, finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last year, will renew citizen faith in the judicial system.
"I think the most important thing is, as a police administrator and law enforcement member for almost 40 years now, that bad cops need to be identified and dealt with accordingly — as was the case," Favro said following the verdict's announcement, which was broadcasted live and viewed nationally.
PROTESTS NOT EXPECTED
Asked if his department expected any protests to stem from the latest in the George Floyd case, Favro said he did not anticipate any.
The county sheriff referenced some uprisings that ensued across the U.S. last year, following the murder in Minneapolis and other such cases nationwide.
"Violence does not need to be met with violence," he said. "That is not the way to resolve these issues."
Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds said he was following the trial.
"As imperfect as our criminal justice system may sometimes seem, it functioned as intended today,” he said Tuesday. "The state presented evidence, he received a robust defense and the jury did its difficult and demanding job. Mr. Chauvin is being held responsible for his actions.
"Now it is time for law enforcement and members of the public to work together, ensuring tragedies like this don’t happen again. Throughout our nation, a great deal of work needs to be done. This includes improved training for law enforcement while working with the public to foster understanding, enable communication and reinforce trust.”
'HUMANITY IS IMPORTANT'
Favro, who took a moment to praise the nation's "good cops," adding that they were often grouped in with the bad ones, thought it time to set aside divisive issues and regroup.
"We need to get back to work and start dealing with issues more as humanity, as opposed to labeling people," he said. "During this, all of these different protests came out: Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.
"You know what? Humanity is important. All of these people have hearts; all of these people bleed."
The Press-Republican reached out to Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill, but did not hear back.
— Lohr McKinstry contributed to this report
