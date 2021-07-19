PLATTSBURGH — Family, friends and others gathered at the Macdonough Monument Sunday afternoon to share stories, condolences and laughs in memory of Crisie L. Luebbers.
More than 100 people came out to show their support for Luebbers and her family. Many came with purple and teal balloons, Luebbers’ favorite colors, to release them. Organizers asked attendees to bring biodegradable balloons ahead of the event.
JUSTICE FOR CRISIE
“It means a lot for the family to have all this support,” Luebbers' mother, Fran Bordeau, said. “We’re going to need it. It’s only the beginning. Hopefully, there’s justice for Crisie.”
Bordeau said she remembers Luebbers, of Lyon Mountain, as a caring, creative and even mischievous daughter who loved the outdoors.
“She loved gardening; she loved camping,” Bordeau said. “She loved doing her hair a million different styles.”
“She was always playing jokes on her brothers and sisters, always. That’s my biggest memory, all the fun the kids had together,” she continued.
'SHE WAS PEACEFUL'
Bordeau also remembered how Luebbers, who she said was fairly short, would go out trick or treating, even as an adult.
“She’d still dress up and nobody would know who she was,” she said, remembering how Luebbers would fit in with the crowd of other trick-or-treaters.
Bordeau said the balloon release held at Macdonough Monument was fitting.
“This was one of her favorite places to hang out with her sisters,” she said. “She was peaceful. She’d love being by the water because it was peaceful for her.”
'WHY IT HAPPENED'
Luebbers' death was ruled a homicide July 7 after she was found in a Peru home. Police have charged two people with murder in connection with her death.
“I still can’t believe that it’s true,” Diana Davies, a longtime friend of Luebbers and organizer of Sunday’s balloon release, said.
“It really sucks that something like that could happen to someone you know, especially when it happens to someone like her. It makes you question why it happened,” Davies said. “Why is the question we keep asking.”
Davies said the turnout Sunday was great to see.
“I think it’s great that the community will come together at a time like this for family and friends to let them know we’re there for each other in a time of need,” she said.
Donations were also gathered Sunday to benefit Luebbers' family, including daughters Angelica, Kelsey and Dakota.
Email Fernando Alba
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
