PLATTSBURGH — Kathryn "Katie" Kalluche opened ADK Yard Cards in 2019 when her metamorphosis from a self-proclaimed "career gal" into a stay-at-home mom left her itching to run a small business.
Kalluche's daughter, Sara Lou, was born in October 2019.
"She has down syndrome, so I thought I'd like to spend more time with her, if we could swing it," she said of herself and husband Said.
The pair made it work, but Kalluche admitted she wasn't "a homemaker by nature," referencing past careers in the car business, as a server and in other customer service roles.
"I knew I wanted to come up with a little business that would be unique around here and that I could do from home."
YARD CARDS
A friend in Florida suggested the yard card business, saying it had grown in popularity down south.
The idea is to use various cutouts of plastic letters and shapes fixed on stakes to spell out large, celebratory lawn messages.
"I started looking into it," Kalluche said, "and just thought, 'This is totally doable with my stay-at-home mom-ness.'"
The small business owner has since set up signs for graduations, birthdays, new babies, back to school and other festivities.
"You name it and I have decorations for it," she said.
REUSABLE, AFFORDABLE
Kalluche starts by stocking up on full alphabets in different colors, as well as various other themed decorations.
"When someone orders one, they say, 'Hey, it's my kid's birthday. He likes soccer, gaming and his favorite color is purple,'" she explained. "So I pull from that and try to make a custom card for his yard."
Cards are typically rented for 24 hours, with Kalluche usually sneaking in around sundown the night before to set up for the surprise. When time is up, she goes and re-collects the pieces.
"The best part is that it’s green," she said. "These are reusable. I can use them over and over and over again."
Traditional cards cost $75 for the 24-hour rental. Using Five Guys in the Town of Plattsburgh as the center point, Kalluche charges $1 for every mile that is outside of a 10 mile radius from the burgers and fries stop.
"If people wanted to go buy a sign with decorations, they would spend upwards of $200 or more — and they’re only going to use it once," she said. "I can keep this really affordable."
SELF-ADVERTISING
Though growing in popularity before the pandemic, Kalluche said the concept really took off last year.
"This became a really viable opportunity for people to share greetings and have some fun," she said. "It’s a different way to celebrate and people were thinking of different ways to celebrate, different ways to recognize achievements in the family."
And the business somewhat advertises for itself, she said, noting that they were very "Instagrammable."
"It’s something that catches people’s attention and word spreads like wildfire," Kalluche said, adding that she sets up a small sign with her information on it next to every creation "so people know how to get one of their own."
Kalluche said Pepper, her mini Australian shepherd "guard dog," went with her to every assignment and the mom of two said 9-year-old son Cooper Boire was offered $5 each time he helped to set up or tear down a yard card, though sometimes he chose to stay home.
"I'm trying to teach him some responsibility," she said.
BRINGS NEIGHBORS TOGETHER
Asked if she had a favorite yard card thus far, Kalluche said she couldn't pick one.
"I love every single one of them," she said. "It’s so cool to bring joy to not just the person who got the card; it’s nice to surprise them, of course, but these bring the whole neighborhood so much joy.
"Instead of political signs, which tend to divide neighborhoods, these really just bring the neighborhood together."
More information is available on the ADK Yard Cards website, www.adkyardcards.com
