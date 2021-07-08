PLATTSBURGH — Friends of Crisie L. Luebbers describe her as a loving mother and grandmother who had a contagious laugh and smile that could light up a room.
"I met Crisie just through a mutual friend and it was almost like the first time I met her it was like we were friends forever," Cassy Ciccone of Plattsburgh said. "She was the kindest, kindest soul.
"She just could see the good in everybody."
'I LOVED HER'
Luebbers, 46, of Lyon Mountain was reported missing and later found deceased at 98 Blake Road in Peru. Two were charged this week with murder in connection with her death, the manner of which was ruled a homicide.
"It’s just so baffling and so shocking that such a kind soul, a human that would do anything for anybody, could be taken so soon," Ciccone said, tearfully.
Lisa Spurdens-McCoy, who now resides in Tennessee, said she and Luebbers had been friends since 1985.
"I'm still in shock," she told the Press-Republican.
"She was a very sweet person; she would do anything for you," Spurdens-McCoy continued.
"She would give the shirt on her back. She was just extraordinary — I loved her."
DOOR ALWAYS OPEN
Mooers resident Tiffany, who declined to provide her last name, met Luebbers through her cousin when she was about 10 or 11 years old.
At that time, she was like a mom to Tiffany.
"Every kid in the neighborhood in Altona would go to the house on the corner because that's where she lived in her apartment with her girls, and her door was always open to everybody.
"She just was like one of those people that, if it was a dreary day, you'd go see Crisie and she'd brighten you up. If you were hungry she would feed you."
Her greatest memory of Luebbers was how she was with her daughters.
"Just like the glow seeing her face when she would make her daughters happy. Honestly they were her world."
LIKE A BIG SISTER
As Tiffany got older, Luebbers became more like a big sister to her, even living with Tiffany and her mom for a while.
That role was especially apparent when Tiffany was pregnant with her first child.
"I was scared — it was my first baby — and she's like, 'It's okay. All you gotta do is push and then, once you push, the baby's out and you didn't even ever have pain,'" she recalled with a chuckle.
Then, after Tiffany's daughter was born, she came to the hospital to meet the new baby, rubbed Tiffany's back and helped obtain baby supplies.
"She was always such a bright spirit to have around."
LILAC BUSH
Luebbers was so good with her grandchildren and spent every moment with them, Ciccone said.
"She was always talking about her grandbabies. She would send me pictures all the time, always smiling in her pictures. She was beautiful."
Though it was hard for the two friends to see each other given where they lived, if Luebbers said she was coming, she would always show up.
Ciccone recalled how Luebbers would go to yard sales and bring her small gifts, and how the pair enjoyed the pool and barbecues at Ciccone's house.
They would frequently share pins with each other over Pinterest, especially those that had to do with planting and outdoor decorating.
"One of the things we really liked was the lilacs, so we would pick lilacs off my tree."
Ciccone planted a flower for Luebbers Thursday morning and also wants to get a lilac bush and track its growth year after year.
"Just something small — a little (social media) post to show how much bigger it gets, to show that she’s here with us, too."
HOPE FOR JUSTICE
Tiffany had just recently seen Luebbers at a local store. She said she looked great, with a fresh haircut, and told her she would be at Tiffany's birthday party later this month.
"I don't know how anybody could ever hurt her. She was so kind."
Ciccone wishes she knew more about what happened.
"We’re all trying to remain positive and hope that there will be justice for her," she said. "I hope that her family … has the strength to get through this.
"This is not something that typically happens around here, and it typically doesn’t happen to someone you know, so it’s extra tough, it’s just never expected."
