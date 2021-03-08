Shatner coming to Ti for birthday bash

TICONDEROGA – “Star Trek” star William Shatner is getting a belated 90th birthday celebration in Ticonderoga this July.
The Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour has booked Shatner for a July 23 and 24 visit to its 112 Montcalm St. facility, one of several the actor has made there in recent years.
Shatner played Capt. James T. Kirk, commander of the Starship Enterprise, on the 1966-69 NBC television series and in a series of motion pictures following the show’s cancellation.
SENIOR MOMENT
The legendary actor was born March 22, 1931, and along with “Star Trek” has appeared in “T.J. Hooker,” “Boston Legal” and other TV shows.
He’s currently starring in the movie “Senior Moment,” due to be released March 26.
The Set Tour is the creation of “Star Trek” super-fan James Cawley of Ticonderoga, who has painstakingly recreated the sets from the 1960s show down to the smallest detail. The tour also features a “Star Trek” museum with props from the original series and a recreation of creator Gene Roddenberry’s office at Desilu Studios in California.
“Who would have thought that all these years later, the Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour would be here for all to enjoy or that William Shatner himself and other trek luminaries would join us here for celebrations of this amazing 55 year legacy,” Cawley wrote on social media.
NEXT GENERATION
Cawley started building the sets 25 years ago in his grandfather Gordon Cawley’s barn in Ticonderoga. The operation eventually settled in the former P&C Market building in downtown Ticonderoga and became a paid attraction.
Recently, Cawley acquired the former J.J. Newberry’s Department Store next door and is planning to build the sets from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” inside as a companion tour.
That series starred Patrick Stewart as Starfleet Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and ran from 1987 to 1994. Stewart has returned in the current “Star Trek: Picard” series.
Cawley said lots of Next Generation set pieces were delivered by tractor trailer last week.
“We were receiving and unpacking new elements for our major expansion downtown,” he said. “Work is underway on recreating the bridge set and other elements from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ which is the largest and most popular series in the history of the franchise.”
COVID SAFETY
The Set Tour brings large numbers of visitors to Ticonderoga’s business district, he said.
“We are poised to welcome thousands of visitors annually when our expansion is complete. It’s going to be tons of work, but I feel it will add to our significant overall value of bringing dollars and entertainment back to main street in Ticonderoga.”
Packages for Shatner’s birthday celebration aren’t finalized, but so far start at $50 for a tour of the sets and getting an $80 autograph or $160 photo with Shatner. At $1,500, fans can take a tour with Shatner and attend his birthday dinner, bridge chat and get a photo and autograph.
All events fall under COVID restrictions, the tour advises. Masks, smaller groups, and social distancing will be enforced.
Go to www.startrektour.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.