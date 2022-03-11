PLATTSBURGH – Out of an abundance of caution with snow expected this weekend, Adirondack Coast Events and The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) have rescheduled the Shamrock Shuffle 5K to next Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. The seventh annual race was set to take place Saturday, March 12.
Adirondack Coast Events and The Foundation are notifying the dozens of runners who have already signed up.
Registration will remain open through next Saturday morning for anyone interested in participating. The cost to register is $25. The first 150 runners ages 21 and up to complete the course will also receive a prize:
To sign up, visit: Shamrock Shuffle (runsignup.com).
The race starts and ends at Valcour Brewing Company, with a two-loop route that creates a flat, fast course for runners. The fun and unique event is also well-known for the many participants decked out in green to celebrate Irish heritage.
This year, the event benefits The Foundation’s Travel Fund, which assists eligible North Country families who need to travel outside the area for specialized care.
Anyone with questions can contact Michelle Senecal, Foundation Events & Special Projects Manager at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.