PLATTSBURGH — Fierce winds have hit Essex County again this week.
Emergency crews responded to 641 calls between Thursday night and Friday morning during a severe wind event that knocked out power in more than 430 homes in the county.
The strong winds started between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III said, and lasted into the overnight hours.
“They were worse than last weekend,” Thwaits said of the wind.
The storm last Saturday night and early Sunday morning included winds as fast as 70 miles per hour, causing thousands of outages in the tri-county area.
Wind, although weaker than it was overnight, persisted Friday morning in Essex County. The New York State Electric and Gas Company had a helicopter checking for fallen lines.
“Luckily, they still had crews left over in the area,” Thwaits said of crews from the severe storm last weekend.
Emergency teams addressed many of the same kind of calls they responded to last weekend, Thwaits said, including toppled trees and power lines, trees blocking roadways and more.
Work from crews on those issues continued Friday. Thwaits said power restoration in the county was estimated to be completed by 4 p.m. Friday.
