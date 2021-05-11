NORTH ELBA — Seven teenagers were charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, following a reported fight at Mountain Lakes Academy, State Police said.
The seven teens — three 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, all of whom are boys, allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old boy April 26, State Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Troopers arrived at the academy at about 3:18 p.m., when the 17-year-old victim was transported to AMC Lake Placid soon after. He was then transported to AMC Saranac Lake for further care, Fleishman said.
The victim sustained superficial scrapes and bruises around the head and scalp from being kicked and punched, Fleishman said.
State Police could not provide further information, noting, "it's not our policy to discuss motives," Fleishman said.
Each student charged was released with appearance tickets to Essex County Family Court and Probation at a date to be determined by the court system, Fleishman said.
