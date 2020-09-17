Seton Catholic principal: Reopening smooth so far

PLATTSBURGH – Seton Catholic in Plattsburgh is now in its second week of in-person learning and so far so good.
“Our opening has gone quite smoothly,” Principal Mary Forbes said.
“We do take temperatures every morning. We have separate entrances for our elementary and our middle and high school. Our students are in classrooms that have desks that are spaced six feet apart, and they are wearing masks.”
The school is maintaining its 180-day and New York State syllabus schedule.
“We are offering our normal classes,” she said.
“In the high school, we do offer College Advanced Placement and Advancement Placement classes. We've done that for years. CAP is through Clinton Community College or Paul Smith's College.”
GRACE SPACE
The schedule was arranged so students stay in one location as much as possible.
“And the teachers, especially in the middle and high school, the teachers then move into the room,” Forbes said.
“So there is little motion in the hallways as possible. Cohorts of students stay together as much as possible.”
There are between 210 and 215 students enrolled.
“We just had a couple come who came in today,” she said.
“It's about the same, probably a little bit less because we've had to have fewer students especially in the elementary rooms because of the six-foot cordoning off.”
There are waiting lists for many classes at the elementary level.
“Again because of the measuring off for the six-foot, there's much more spacing than in a normal classroom, so we had to limit our numbers,” she said.
FOOD FLIGHT
Seton is one of few schools in the region that is offering full in-person learning. There has been an increase in students whose parents sought such instruction for their children.
Forbes said they are doing their best to make it work.
“We are following all Department of Health and State Education guidelines,” Forbes said.
“We bring the food to the student area, and they leave their classroom one by one and get their food and go back in, so it's like a little mini cafeteria line. We bring them in down in these separate areas with seated apparatus.”
The elementary school basically stays in their room most of the day except for recess.
“Although, we do go out for a mass break and again recess where students can be more than six feet and get some fresh air outdoors,” Forbes said.
“A lot of P.E. classes have been outside, maintaining the 12 foot distancing and the appropriate behavior.”
Regular class instruction has also been conducted outside, where students can spread out and social distance on the back lawn.
“They might be reading a story or having a group discussion in class,” she said.
“We're told by the Department of Health they should get out in fresh air and do something while it's nice weather to take advantage of that.
REMOTE NOTES
There are new faculty members and several retired last year.
“So far, the feedback from our parents has been very good, and our students actually say they are happy to be back,” she said.
“We are doing our best to give a quality education under trying circumstances but we are following all the rules and and we are hoping for a very good, successful year.”
Two international students are online, and two are trying to get into the United States.
“We don't really have any internationals per se,” she said.
“Many of our students come from China, and they are having a hard time getting out of china and into the U.S. We have two that are doing remote from China. They will be coming in as soon as they will be allowed to.”
The hope is to complete the school year in person.
“But if we have to go remote, we are very prepared to do so,” Forbes said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.