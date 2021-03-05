BOMBAY — A senior adult lost their home after a structure fire in Bombay Thursday morning.
The Bombay Fire Department arrived at 1137 State Route 95 at about 9:30 a.m. after a fire was called in by the homeowner, Franklin County EMS Director Ricky Provost said.
Smoke was coming out from the single-wide trailer when the Bombay Fire Department first arrived, Provost said. The fire was in between the first and secondary roof of the trailer, Provost said.
Bombay received additional help from the Hogansburg, Fort Covington, Moira, Brushton, Dickinson, Bangor, North Lawrence and Lawrenceville fire departments, Provost said.
“They were in an area with not a lot of water supply, so several tankers were called in to assist,” Provost said.
They took on an all-exterior attack. By the time they were finished, the home was a total loss, Provost said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“It’ll probably be undetermined,” Provost said, “but I think it was located in the living room or kitchen area.”
No one was hurt during the fire. The senior was offered assistance from the Red Cross, Provost said.
The Bombay Fire Department was back in service by mid afternoon Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.