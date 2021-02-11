Senior communications dispatcher retires from Clinton County EMS after 35 years

PLATTSBURGH — After 35 years and countless calls, Craig Scholl, senior emergency communications dispatcher for Clinton County's Emergency Medical Services, called it a career Wednesday.
Departments from all across the county congratulated Scholl on his career and retirement over dispatch radio Wednesday.
Department after department chimed into the radio to share their words and their goodbyes to dispatcher 7-0-0.
“You can finally say goodbye to the tension and hello to the pension,” one department told Scholl.
Co-workers describe Scholl as someone who is compassionate, public-safety oriented, reliable and someone who puts service above all else.
So it was appropriate when Scholl, 55, decided to step down because of his age and cancer diagnosis, which he is now in remission from.
“Thirty-five years was enough,” he said. “It's time for someone fresh and new to step in and take over.”
Scholl started his career with a group friends fresh out of high school in 1986. A lot of them volunteered for the Dannemora Fire Department, so Scholl tagged along.
“I don't know if that classifies as peer pressure or not,” he said, “but quite a few of my friends, when they turned 18, were signing up for it, so I thought, 'Why not give it a try?'”
He later joined the Peru and South Plattsburgh fire departments before becoming a dispatcher.
He got interested in working in the call center because he thought radio communications and coordinating resources to help callers sounded interesting, he said.
Scholl was awarded Supervisor of the Year in 2019 by the Associated Police Communication Officers Atlantic Chapter after he was nominated by co-workers. The award came as a complete surprise, he said.
“To get that nomination from staff was a real honor. For staff to feel that empowered to nominate their supervisor, it just speaks volumes,” Scholl said. “For them to support me, apparently I must have been doing something right.”
Even as a supervisor, Scholl still worked the phones up until his last day in the center.
“His level of experience and his ability to be available and to react, to learn and handle projects has just been great for the office and ultimately that translates to all the people in the county,” Eric Day, director of Clinton County EMS, said. “It's critical to have somebody we can rely on in that role, and Craig is the epitome of that.”
Over his many years as a dispatcher, Scholl remembered how different the center was when he first got there.
“There wasn't much of anything of technology when I first started,” he said. “We had a couple of phones and a pad of paper. That was it. Today it's all computerized.”
But he also noted distressing changes within the county.
“We've seen a huge drop in people volunteering and taking the time to help their community,” Scholl said. “And that's nation-wide. People just aren't spending and donating the time to serve their communities.”
On top of that, he's noticed a recurring issue of mental health and domestic violence within the county. He hopes the community becomes more aware of those issues and that they are addressed more appropriately.
Scholl's plans for the near future is to take the next few months off to distress. He plans on taking up hiking again with his son to finish up the 46 peaks. He's got nine left, he said.
He's especially looking forward to hike the Northville-Placid trail, and also dreams about taking on the Appalachian trail some day.
“But I've got some work to do before I can undertake that,” he said with a chuckle.
