PLATTSBURGH — State Sens. Dan Stec and Tim Kennedy renewed their calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Friday, saying he’s lost all credibility to govern.
Kennedy (D-Buffalo), who first called for Cuomo’s resignation in March after a number of women came forward with allegations against the governor, said Friday during a visit to Plattsburgh that he’s reiterating his call for his resignation or for impeachment proceedings to start.
“The fact of the matter is the governor took advantage of his authority that he was entrusted with. He’s abused his power,” he said.
“He needs to be removed from office or resign. The bottom line is he no longer has the trust of the public.”
Stec (R-Queensbury) called for Cuomo to resign in late February and said he’s both surprised and not surprised over him not stepping down, even after calls came from President Joe Biden to do so Tuesday after findings from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report were shared, saying it fits the governor’s “personality.”
“I think that’s one of the things that’s irritating people,” Stec said. “[Resigning] would’ve been the right thing to do a while ago, not to dig in after the attorney general’s report the same day.”
Stec called Cuomo’s prepared statements hours after James’ report was shared “tone deaf.”
“Given his personality, that wasn’t surprising,” Stec said of Cuomo’s remarks. “Most people wouldn’t have done that.”
Kennedy argued that Cuomo has a responsibility to step down.
“The governor has a decision to make. Is he going to resign or is he going to force the public to go through a prolonged process that takes the victims and forces them to relive the horrors of what they already had to go through?” he said.
“The governor needs to do the right thing by the people of the State of New York. He needs to bring justice to the victims, and he needs to be ultimately held accountable.”
