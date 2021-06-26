JAY — For about three months, Ward Lumber, a hardware and building supplies store, has been run by its employees instead of the Ward family, which it has done for the last 130 years. As a result, the new ownership has staved off the business’s possible closure and loss of 50 jobs.
To mark the occasion, several leaders, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Assemblymember Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) and Jay Town Supervisor Arthur Depo, among others, participated in a board-cutting ceremony, touting the business’s transition to an employee cooperative, which they say is a first of its kind in the North Country.
Former owner and current CEO of Ward Lumber Jay Ward said the transition made sense for his business.
“I didn’t want to be the one to end Ward Lumber for one thing, and there is 50 great and dedicated team members who I wanted to honor by continuing Ward Lumber,” he said.
Ward was a fourth-generation owner of Ward Lumber, which dates back to 1890. But with Ward’s two daughters’ interests being outside the business, Ward had to sell.
“There’s a lot of pressure being a family member [in a family business], and I wanted to give them the opportunity to choose something else,” he said.
“They have talents and aspirations that take them elsewhere, and I wanted to honor that.”
But liquidation or selling the company to a private equity firm or competitor didn’t make much sense for Ward’s business, he said.
“All those things change culture, and by being an employee co-op, we all had the same job to do. We’ve maintained what made us so successful into this transition,” Ward said.
Gillibrand, who co-sponsored 2018’s Main Street Employee Ownership Act, which sought to help owners like Ward with transitioning to an employee co-op with technical and financial assistance, said Ward Lumber could be a model for small businesses looking to make the jump.
“Family businesses don’t always have a plan for the next generation, and they don’t always have a next generation that wants to run them. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t people who are invested in the company’s future seeing it succeed,” Gillibrand said.
“What Jay and employees at Ward recognized is that instead of selling the company to a major corporation or going out of business and putting people out of work, they can pursue an option that benefits everyone,” she said.
Kevin Kennedy, a 25-year employee and an employee-owner at Ward Lumber, saw those same benefits.
“I know businesses are hard to sell in rural areas, and a lot of them close,” he said. “We’ve seen it in the area. So this was a way to continue the business into the future.”
Kennedy said he was unsure about the idea of an employee co-op when Ward first brought it up three years ago.
“My first thought was ‘Yeah, right,’” he said.
But the more he learned about it, the more it made more sense to him. Plus, he said, a co-op beats the alternative.
“I would hope someone would have bought it and continued to run it in a similar fashion, but realistically, it would have probably closed,” Kennedy said. “That means 50 jobs, between the two locations, lost.”
Ward said each employee-owner, regardless of salary or experience, has an equal stake in the company.
“Somebody with 25 years’ experience could, in a different co-op, have more say, but we set it up where it’s one employee, one share, one vote,” Ward said.
“It was really important that everyone be treated equitably. Folks with 25 years’ service probably have a higher salary than someone with 25 days’, so there’s already compensation for that,” he continued.
Having a financial stake in Ward Lumber, Kennedy said, gave him and other employee-owners an even greater motivation for the business to succeed.
“Personally, I want to do the best job I can because I own part of it now,” he said. “I think that’s the good thing, a lot of the employees feel the same. Everyone steps up their game a little bit.”
Since transitioning to a co-op, Kennedy said the board of employee-owners are still learning their new roles at Ward Lumber. Ward staying with the company in the meantime as CEO, Kennedy said, has helped make that transition smoother.
Ward said having employees call the shots at a company also keeps their interests at heart. Since transitioning, Ward said the company is working on improved health insurance benefits and increased vacation time.
Although the Ward family will no longer operate Ward Lumber, Ward said the transition to an employee co-op has still kept the business in a family. Only now, it’s in the hands of the Ward Lumber family.
