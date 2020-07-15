PLATTSBURGH — The mayor followed through on his promise to explore curb fees for the City of Plattsburgh, but said State Sen. Betty Little believed it would be an "uphill battle."
As of early this week, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said, in taking Sen. Little's advice, the municipality was going to head in a different direction.
"We all see the real advantage to (curb fees) — it's a great idea," he said, "but she says that each time they've tried to do it, it has been unsuccessful."
THE NON-TAXABLE
The idea, which has been discussed by several councils over the years, was resurfaced early this month by City Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4).
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, Brodi, who joined the City Common Council in May of this year following the resignation of former councilor Paul DeDominicas, brought up the one-third of City of Plattsburgh properties considered tax exempt.
That includes places of worship, hospitals, schools, not-for-profits and others.
It was in Brodi's opinion that these properties should put some money towards the services that they benefit from in the Lake City. Those services were financially supported by the city's General Fund, 50 percent of which came from property taxes.
"Police protection is a special service; fire protection is a special service; the Building Inspector is a special service; the Department of Public Works is a special service," Brodi had said at a meeting earlier this month. "But 38 percent of the land isn't paying anything for them?
"Does that seem fair?"
CURB FEES
At that same meeting, the City Common Council OK'd a resolution, directing Mayor Read to explore the introduction of curb fees in the Lake City.
The thought was to take the total cost of the city's "special" services and divide it by the municipality's road mileage.
"Then, for every foot of curb there would be a charge for every property," City Chamberlain Richard Marks had explained, "taxable and nontaxable."
For properties now taxed, he had added, the additional curb fee would be subtracted from the property's taxes.
'UPHILL BATTLE'
As the move would require New York State Assembly approval, Read was to speak with local representatives on the matter.
"I had a lengthy discussion with Sen. Little," he told the council during its session last Thursday, adding then that the senator, who has served the region since 2002, thought the attempt would be an "uphill battle."
Sen. Little told The Press-Republican Monday that, during her time in government, she'd witnessed several curb fees attempts, even trying herself to pass a similar legislation.
"I could never get any place with it," she said. "It was discouraging trying to get anyone to sign onto it.
"It's difficult, at best, to get people to raise taxes on anyone."
'TOUGH FOR CITIES'
Sen. Little said cities statewide had problems similar to those of the Lake City.
"It's tough for cities, because they have so many tax exempt properties and, yet, their services are used by the surrounding area," Little said.
"That's why cities get more money from the state than towns do."
Sen. Little said she told the City of Plattsburgh mayor that, while curb fees was a good idea, it would be a difficult feat at this juncture.
REGROUP
Mayor Read later told The Press-Republican that he trusted Little's "good judgment" and "advice."
"She has been working on that issue in the past and does not think what our council proposed will succeed in garnering state approval," he said. "The city is going to regroup and figure out how we can accomplish the same goals but with the greatest likelihood of success.
"We will see how other communities have accomplished a similar goal of spreading our tax obligations across more participants more fairly."
