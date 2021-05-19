Seminar talks hiring, retaining employees

PLATTSBURGH — Upped unemployment benefits launched at the pandemic's start are often blamed for keeping the jobless from re-entering the workforce, but what if that were less about the extra $300 per week and more about an enhanced quality of life?
Megan Farry, director of strategic partnerships for Albany-based nonprofit New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals (NYATEP), raised the point during a recent North Country Chamber of Commerce webinar focused on employee hiring and retention.
"Individuals who were struggling prior to the pandemic have now been given a little bit of breathing room through this federal support," Farry said. "It's not for trips, to take vacations or spend that money, it's time to spend with their family, it's an opportunity to live a little bit versus paycheck to paycheck.
"I think that is awakening a lot of people into the need for a better job and their lack of willingness to go back into a role that was not family-wage sustaining and maybe compromising themselves in their life experience."
MADE WORSE
National staffing challenges have been widely reported across the nation and it was in Farry's opinion that the COVID-19 pandemic had only "exasperated" pre-existing troubles.
She pointed to a 2019 report from her organization, which had said 9 out of the 10 fastest growing occupations in New York State paid less than $32,000 a year.
"That's 1.7 million jobs that were earning $32,000 or less," she emphasized. "The lack of federal investment, state investment, the cost of childcare that was skyrocketing, the lack of investment in giving businesses the opportunity to upscale their internal employees has now only been blown up by the pandemic.
"All of the problems that we were facing and trying to solve for are now here in very real ways, especially for our employers to face."
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, New York State Department of Labor's February 2021 unemployment data reported a statewide unemployment average of 9.6 percent, not seasonally adjusted.
No New York county had seen a decrease in unemployment compared to February 2020 and only four counties had a rate below 6 percent. Unemployment in Clinton County had been up 1.7 percent from February 2020 to 6.9 percent and was the lowest across the North Country region.
LABOR DEPARTMENT WOES
Farry said the New York State Department of Labor's typical work search requirements were not in full operation, making for an added challenge.
The requirements were put in place to keep unemployment recipients accountable while on the hunt for a job, typically requiring meetings with an assigned DOL staff member to discuss job search activity and progress.
"Unfortunately, the word from the Department of Labor is that they are just not staffed to be able to do that in the way that it needs to be done due to all of the fraud," Farry said, noting an abundance of unemployment scams reported in recent months.
"Right now, the majority of the DOL employees are working to resolve these unemployment benefit fraud cases."
EMPLOYEE INCENTIVES
Casella Waste Management Market Area Manager Bill Meyers joined Farry as a webinar speaker and discussed ways his company had onboarded and retained workforce amid various hiring challenges.
"Some of our best employees that we've recently hired have come from direct referrals of folks who already work for us and know us and know the culture," he said. "We also incentivized employee referrals.
"If folks that do get referred stay with us for a certain period of time up to a year, we'll give back to the current employee up to $1,000."
The waste management company also promoted clear-cut career paths.
"If you're hired in a position here," Meyers said, "we can sit you down and show you where you start and where we can get you to, not only in pay, but in position if you achieve certain goals.
Casella was big on "little recognitions," he continued, like birthday lunches and cards, employee of the month awards, including a designated parking spot, as well as sponsored dinners and events.
"The highest compliment that I get here often is that it feels like a second family."
USE SOCIAL MEDIA
Event moderator David Coryer, COO and co-founder of Plattsburgh-based staffing agency Coryer Staffing, followed up with Meyers, asking what smaller business, that might not have the same benefits and resources as a company like Casella, could do to attract and retain workers.
"Sometimes simply listening to folks and trying to find out how to help them, whether its through a very good time or a very challenging time, that doesn't cost anything, but it can really cement an employee relationship for a very long time," Meyers answered.
Farry also suggested those smaller businesses work alongside community partners to help leverage outside funding to supplement costs faced by employees, like childcare, transportation and/or education.
"Put the effort in to see if there is public assistance to try to help keep. . . retention, company culture."
And when it came to advertising for such smaller-scale businesses, Gray Digital Media Digital Sales Manager Mimi Damm suggested setting a budget and using social media in a variety of ways, including to showcase a company's culture via behind-the-scenes clips and employee testimonials.
"That's a really great way to help people understand, 'Why should I work here? Why should I potentially go from unemployment to being employed?' or, if I'm a passive job seeker, 'What's going to make want to leave my current job and go to you?'"
BE BETTER
Keeping up with the various challenges could be a real challenge for area employers, Farry noted, adding, however, that it wasn't enough to think people will return to work "just because there is job."
"If you're not offering anything on top of it. . . if you're not providing a wage that is family-sustaining, if you're not providing benefits, if there there is no support system for folks to be successful. . . or be professionally developed into those roles, then it's time for the employer to really look at themselves and how they're operating with their employees and their systems," she said.
"What needs to happen internally to be a better employer, to attract more employees and retain the ones that you have?"
