PLATTSBURGH — Effective today, a portion of the Saranac River will be inaccessible to boat traffic, a City Police press release said.
In another stage of the Saranac River Cleanup Project, work will begin on the construction of a river diverting dam just downstream of the old Saranac Street Bridge.
This will make the stretch of river between the Kennedy Bridge at Broad Street and the Bridge Street Bridge inaccessible, according to the release.
Prior to the construction work, signs and buoys have been placed in and around the river near 72 Pine St. near the Max Moore Memorial Tree House, a temporary but mandatory exit point.
All tubers, boaters, kayakers, canoers, fishermen and any other people are prohibited from trespassing within the river construction zone, the release said.
This section of the river is fenced and posted with "No Trespassing" signs, as there is a risk of serious injury or death if these warnings are ignored.
After exiting the river near the tree house, a set of stairs have been installed to lead up the bank to Pine Street.
Posted there is a map showing the portage route the boaters will have to follow, travelling down Pine Street and across the Kennedy Bridge on Broad Street before re-entering the water at the Green St. Boat Launch.
Anybody found trespassing in the closed stretch of the river will be subject to arrest, City Police said, with third-degree criminal trespass being a class B misdemeanor.
Investigations into possible boater trespassing will be largely complaint-driven, City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
