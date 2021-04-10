PLATTSBURGH — For Terry and Linda Blake, selling secondhand finds out of their downtown storefront is not about the money, or Linda's love of thrifting.
The pair opened Second Time Around Thrift Shop on Clinton Street in the City of Plattsburgh back in 2018 and have used some of its profits to donate to local families in need ever since, including annual holiday gifting through the United Way Adirondack Region.
"We wanted to help out the community," Terry said. "We help the families that are in Clinton County that shop at our store; that is the group that we want to support."
DREAM COME TRUE
Not only did the couple like what thrift stores offered their communities, but it was also a fantasy of Linda's to one day own her shop.
The Plattsburgh native has been thrifting herself for around 20 years.
"She started about the time she learned to drive," Terry said. "The store has been my wife's dream forever."
ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING
Second Time Around stocks clothes size newborn to 4X, shoes, small kitchen appliances, dishware, home furniture and décor, and has an expansive DVD collection.
The Blakes purchase secondhand goods from members of the community, at auctions and from warehouses to build up inventory.
Donations are also accepted.
"We take pretty much anything and everything," Terry said. "When we sell the (donated) stuff, part of that goes to the charity of the person's choice."
All pre-used goods are washed right at the shop and clothing is checked for stains and tears.
EXPANDING
The thrift shop started in a small, 500-square-foot space, but has since grown, now taking up an 850-square-foot storefront and will soon expand again.
"I just rented the two little sides next door," Terry said of neighboring Clinton Street commercial space.
One room will house appliances, like microwaves, blenders and dishwashers, while the other will display small pieces of furniture.
Asked how Second Time Around has been able to expand in this way, Terry said, "donations keep coming in."
"We've gotten a lot of inventory. As long as people keep coming, we'll just keep getting bigger and bigger."
But the family business doesn't plan to hire on any extra hands.
"I want to keep the costs down," Terry said.
GOOD SERVICE
The thrift shop, open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., has more than 1,200 Facebook followers and a solid 200 regular customers, Terry said.
"I see them at least once a week."
He noted the shop's low prices, saying shorts sell for around $4 or $5 a pair and jackets go for less than $20.
Second Time Around has a points program, free City of Plattsburgh delivery and donation pickups, Terry added.
"It's just little stuff like that that keep people coming back."
