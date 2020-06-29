WESTVILLE — A second man was arrested in connection to a June 24 shooting incident here, State Police say.
On June 26, 2020, State Police arrested Logan D. Lamb, 22, of Fort Covington, a release said, and charged him with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree grand larceny.
He was virtually arraigned and remanded to the Franklin County Jail on $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond, according to the release.
State Police responded to a residence on Heather Drive in the town of Westville for a report of a male who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on June 24
The victim was treated at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
On June 25, State Police charged Derrick S. Smith, 40, of Malone, with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call the New York State Police at 518-483-5000.
