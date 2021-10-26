Search on for missing woman in Redford

REDFORD — State Police are alerting people to be on the lookout for 78-year-old Rita Wilson who was last seen at her residence at 20 Elm St. in Redford. Rita is believed to have left her home on foot around 7:30 a.m. today.
She has dementia and her family is concerned for her welfare, police said. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with the word “Cortland,” blue jeans, and loafers.
Rita is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 128 pounds.
State Police ask people in the area with security cameras and trail cameras to check their footage and call 518-873-2777 if they see anyone matching Rita’s description.
