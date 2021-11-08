PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Police Chief Selection Committee extended its timeframe for finding the Lake City's new Chief of Police.
The selection process started late summer 2021 with hopes of recommending a hire by the close of October.
“Due to the nature of the selection and the importance of the position, the committee felt it necessary to do the work intentionally and thoroughly but not rush," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest says in a city news release.
"Even though we had targeted an October timeframe, taking a step back to reassess our timeline was warranted."
NARROWED DOWN
The city received 52 applicants.
"We’ve had to not only review every single resume but also qualify each candidate via Civil Service," Rosenquest says. "At this point, the committee has ranked each candidate based on a rubric and debated how each candidate fits the city’s needs.
"This is an important process and we’re doing a lot of work to get it right.”
Committee co-chairs Hilary Rogers, chief assistant public defender, and Bonnie Black, Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN) employee assistance services director, led the committee in narrowing down the list to its current top 9.
Those candidates are now scheduled for interviews.
“Our City has been blessed with a number of experienced, capable applicants," Black said. "Discerning exactly which person is going to be best to move our law enforcement team forward into 21st century accountable policing, especially under EO 203, is of great importance."
SALARY AND BENEFITS
As outlined in the job description, this position requires experience as a police lieutenant, captain or chief, as well as excellent communications and interpersonal skills.
The candidate also must be able to work effectively with organized labor and actively participate in contract negotiations.
The salary range is $111,000 to $124,000. Benefits commensurate with bargaining unit benefits.
FULL COMMITTEE
The full Police Chief Selection Committee is as follows:
• Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3)
• Bonnie Black, of Behavioral Health Services North
• Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1)
• Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh's vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
• Clinton County Sheriff David Favro
• Patrick Rascoe, SUNY Plattsburgh's University Police chief
• Hilary Rogers, Clinton County public defender
• Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie
• Mayor Christopher Rosenquest
