PLATTSBURGH — A clay turtle will soon lounge off the shores of Lake Champlain in Peace Point Park, nearby the city marina at its harborside, in honor of the Haudenosaunee people who have lived here for thousands of years.
Nationally-recognized Mohawk artist Natasha Smoke Santiago will mold the turtle's shell plates, each 10 inches by 15 inches in size, and will etch them with images reflective of the native culture's Creation Story.
A working group of 13 Mohawk and non-Native people have collaborated on the project, named Tsi ietsenhtha or "where one draws up water," since last fall and hope the artwork, to have a theme of peace, will acknowledge the Haudenosaunee people who came before and continue to live in the North Country.
"I thought we needed something that would unite people," Don Papson, a working group member, said. "This whole process has been magical in a way. . . everything has fallen into place incredibly.
"Just when we've needed someone’s support, it has come."
THE TURTLE
Emily Stacey, a working group member and Mohawk descendant, said the Creation Story is central to Haudenosaunee culture, telling the tale of how the world came to be.
It speaks of an ethereal being, Sky Woman, who lives in Sky World and her fall to Turtle Island, or Earth. The fable, filled with many lessons about harmony and balance, explains the creation of all beings and includes several symbols and other key beings, like Mother Earth.
Stacey said the turtle was chosen as the sculpture's centerpiece, because of its significance "not just to the Creation Story, but to the Mohawks today."
"He is sacred to the Mohawk people," she said. "The turtle was really that animal that saved Sky Woman."
'ONLY THE BEGINNING'
The turtle is pegged for an end of August completion.
Once assembled at Peace Point Park, it will be nearly aligned with the Samuel de Champlain monument, which overlooks the lake at a park slightly northwest.
Papson, along with former Plattsburgh City Court Judge Penny Clute, were members of a separate working group who, after years of research and collaboration with Mohawk people, had an educational panel installed in front of the Samuel de Champlain monument last July.
That towering, granite monument honoring the French explorer was erected in 1912 and the working group felt its depiction of an indigenous ally, sculpted below de Champlain and inaccurate in its portrayal of northeast Natives, needed some correcting.
"It was certainly clear to me, as it was to Don and everybody on that working group, that we needed to have an educational piece for that statue, but that that was only the beginning," Clute said.
"We wanted to do something more, something different that would be an authentic portrayal, representation of artwork or history of indigenous people."
MORE PLANNED
They launched the current group, which includes members of Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project and the Clinton County Historical Association.
"We see ourselves as facilitators," Papson said. "We were committed to facilitating something that the Mohawk people wanted themselves; this is what the Mohawk people who have been working with us want."
The group hopes to raise enough money to fund other statues of Sky Woman and the Three Sisters, who represent corn, squash and wheat, nearby the turtle as a grouping of sorts, as well as educational panels to teach of the Creation Story.
The budget for the turtle, Sky Woman and the Three Sisters is $25,000. Additional costs related the educational panels and 13 turtle shell segments are to be determined.
Clinton County Health Department recently awarded the project a grant and the working group now seeks other funding sources, as well as community donations.
"What comes after (the turtle) depends on funding," Clute said.
SCULPTURE FOR PEACE
Julia Devine, a working group member and co-director of Outside Art, said the sculpture would be a great addition to the city's harborside area, which has been pegged for future city development.
The City Common Council recently OK'd the sculpture to be located there and the working group was appreciative of the support.
"It makes our public spaces more inclusive, more welcoming," Devine said of the sculpture. "I think that Plattsburgh can do more of that, so hopefully this will signal a new chapter, a new opening of peace."
Stacey said, after letting it sink in, that she and Smoke Santiago both had a good feeling about the Peace Point Park location.
"It was more of a spiritual connection, like we were connecting with the earth on a deeper level," Stacey said. "It was really perfect. I don’t know how to describe that, because sometimes when you have a feeling it's indescribable; you just know that it’s right and that it’s good."
And Papson, thinking of experiments that examined how water could be affected by nearby thoughts, was happy with the sculpture's proximity to Lake Champlain.
"This is a sculpture for peace and people are going to be celebrating peace (there)," he said. "Those thoughts for peace are going to be going into the water, into the lake, into the Richelieu River, into the ocean all over the world."
TO DONATE
Checks to support the Tsi ietsenhtha project with "Turtle Sculpture" written in the subject line, can be mailed to the Clinton County Historical Association at 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY 12903.
Donations can also be made from the project's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/turtlesculpture
