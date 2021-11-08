MORIAH – Residents and public officials reacted with horror Monday at the news Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Mineville, Essex County, would be shuttered in 90 days.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday morning that Moriah Shock would join five other state correctional facilities in closure due to declining inmate populations.
Moriah Shock employs about 107 workers and has 74 inmates, which the state says puts it at 25 percent of capacity.
'WILL BE DEVASTATING'
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said he got the news Monday morning and his phone began to ring off the hook.
“What it will do to this community will be devastating,” he told the Press-Republican. “I’m dumbfounded that they chose Moriah Shock to close in today’s climate. It’s probably one of the most successful shock programs that exists. Look at the low recidivism rates.”
The facility was created in 1989 using the former Republic Steel Fisher Hill mine property off County Route 7 in Moriah’s Mineville hamlet.
“The facility itself is in excellent condition,” Scozzafava said. “It’s the only program where they (prisoners) come out of there with a work ethic, help with substance abuse issues, a GED. I can’t emphasize enough that the Moriah Shock program should stand on its own merit.”
OFFER TRANSFERS
The State Department of Correction and Community Supervision said it will offer Moriah Shock employees voluntary transfer or priority employment at other facilities and state agencies following the closure.
Scozzafava said Lakeview will be the only shock incarceration facility left in the state. He urged people who are concerned to contact the Governor’s Office through its website at governor.ny.gov.
Scozzafava said he’ll schedule a community meeting to talk about the closure when he gets more information.
“I want to assure everyone I will do everything I can,” Scozzafava said. “Why they chose that to close bewilders me. Moriah Shock is not even a ripple in the state budget.”
FAMILIES AFFECTED
Moriah Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alix Wojewodzic said many residents sought jobs at Moriah Shock because the pay was excellent.
“It’s unfortunate,” she said. “A lot of families are going to be affected. I know a lot of families from town who work there and they’ve worked there a long time.”
The Rev. Ric Lewis of Lake Champlain Bible Fellowship in Port Henry said the impact on local employment alone will be crushing.
“This area doesn’t need that,” he said.
'BAD FOR THE AREA'
Moriah resident Donald Jaquish said people will move away because of the closure.
“It’s very bad for the area,” he said. “This is not a good thing to hear from the state.”
When Moriah Shock was previously targeted for closure, in 2010, an economic report commissioned by Essex County said the facility had an $8 million impact on the economy.
SCALING DOWN
Hochul recently said she will follow former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plans and close multiple state prisons this year.
“What I found is that there are many facilities, particularly upstate, that are only half full,” she said. “We will be looking at a scaling-down initiative.”
The Legislature’s adopted 2021-22 state budget allows the governor to permanently close facilities with a 90-day notice, through the end of March 2022, so the closures must be announced by Dec. 31.
The other facilities now marked for closure are Downstate Correctional, Fishkill; Ogdensburg Correctional, St. Lawrence County; Southport Correctional, Pine City; Rochester Correctional, Monroe County; and Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Seneca County.
The state closed three other prisons in March: Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora and medium-security facilities at Gowanda and Watertown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.