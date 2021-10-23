SCHUYLER FALLS — Two candidates vie for the Schuyler Falls town supervisor seat.
Incumbent Kevin Randall will be on the ballot.
Randall has held the seat since 2019, the same year challenger Reginald "Reg" Facteau began his term as a Schuyler Falls town councilman.
The Press-Republican asked both candidates: What are the most pressing issues for the Town of Schuyler Falls, and how would you address them?
Kevin Randall
Party: Democratic, Republican
Age: 56
Occupation: Schuyler Falls town supervisor, 1.5 years; Clinton Correctional Facility (retired as lieutenant watch commander), 31 years; Clinton Correctional Facility Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) member (with time as sergeant and squad leader), 26 years
Education: studied criminal justice at Clinton Community College
Family: April, wife of 29 years. Two children: Chelsy and Kevin
Previous government experience: Schuyler Falls town supervisor
Civic organizations: Morrisonville Volunteer Fire Department member, 35 years; Morrisonville Volunteer Fire Department chief, 5 years; Morrisonville Fire Department Explorers advisor, 6 years; Clinton County Technical Rescue Team member, 15 years
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Schuyler Falls and how would you address them?
"As far as issues, water," Randall said, noting complications with some private wells in Schuyler Falls. "That's a big concern to find out how we can manage funding that project to get public water up to them in the interim. I'm working with the DEC (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation), Clinton County Health Department, NYS Health Department and the Town of Plattsburgh, because we get our water from them."
Randall thought that and other infrastructure improvements would help make Schuyler Falls attractive. Other initiatives like going green and fixing up recreational opportunities topped his list, as well.
"Our intention is to spur community involvement in healthy activities. We would like to offer our children and parents some healthy choices to balance out TV and computer time."
"In the short time that I've been in office, our town has worked to begin balancing the budget. After years of unbalanced budgets, we reduced the money pulled from the general fund by over $100,000 last year. . .you will also see there was no need to pass a local town law to exceed the state tax cap for the first time in years.
"In closing, I ask for your continued support for my service as your town supervisor. I would like to continue with these matters in progress and many more that are in need of attention."
Reg Facteau
Party: Conservative, Common Sense
Age: 68
Occupation: retired correction officer, New York State DOCCS
Education: B.A. in Sociology, SUNY Plattsburgh
Family: Darwyna, wife; Nichole Leighton, daughter; Gayle Facteau, daughter; Regina Facteau, daughter; Justin Facteau, son; Caleb Leighton, grandson.
Previous government experience: Schuyler Falls town councilman, since 2019; Schuyler Falls Town Board, 2000.
Military service: U.S. Air Force, 4 years.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Schuyler Falls and how would you address them?
"My priority will be to open a path of communication by developing and promoting an upgraded website. It will be a direct link to all officials and departments. Also, I will ask for a five-day operation at our Town Hall.
"My goal will be to administer conservative spending policies, which will end in zero general fund tax rate. In addition, a share of the annual $544,000 host community fee from the regional landfill should be directed to environmental issues in that zone. Additionally, I will ask the board to explore the idea of contracting some of our property maintenance. If it's a savings, we will review it.
"The current spending limit of the supervisor for professional services is $10,000. I would promote a reduction to $3,000. Board input and using the NY Mini-Bid system is needed.
"The Town Board has applied for several grants for improvements to the Morrisonville Water District with River Street being the first priority. If secured users will have to approve the terms along with any meter status changes. The Mace Lane Water District, Sand Road, Kent Falls Road and Rickson Avenue area also need improvements.
"It's all about efficiency, accountability and transparency, and working together."
