SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls will receive about $1.2 million for the Morrisonville Water Improvement Project as part of the recent state Regional Economic Development Council grant awards.
The timing could not better.
“It has gone on for about two years now, to get us to this point. So, it was a pretty nice Christmas gift, for all our hard labors, to see that we got the $1.2 million grant toward this project,” Town of Schuyler Falls Supervisor Kevin Randall said.
“I’m very hopeful, with the addition of the other grants we applied for, that we will be able to start this project in the spring of 2022.”
The Morrisonville Water Improvement Project is a necessity for the town, as the current water infrastructure there is deteriorating rapidly.
The urgency to get the project going is continuing to grow, because each year the expenses of it are rising, Randall said.
“If we keep kicking the can down the road, until the system finally says it’s had enough, then there’s too many breaks to feasibly repair it, and we’re forced to do it, we may not have the grants in place,” Randall said.
“The pipe is old cast-iron, and it’s very fragile. If we did have a break, you might have to break 20-30 feet of it to get to the actual break.”
There is a potential for four phases of the project, depending on the remaining grants Schuyler Falls receives, and each phase would cover a different area of the town.
“We’re definitely going to do phase one and phase two, I’m hoping to get to at least phase three,” Randall said.
“The first phase is $8,100,000. To complete the whole project, it would be $8,930,000. The biggest part of the project is all of the new water lines.”
There is about 303 households in the Town of Schuyler Falls that will be effected by the project and benefit from it as well.
“Everyone in the whole water district will get breaks in their homeowners insurance, because now every 600 feet there will be a fire hydrant they can tie into,” Randall said.
The water pipes have become prone to leaking and freezing, and it’s only a matter of time before the problem gets worse and more expensive, Randall said.
“We’re on borrowed time. We have water breaks each year, and they all cost money. When we get this project done, we could be looking at 30-40 years of very minimum maintenance of this system,” Randall said.
“We’re looking 75 years into the future for this town. One of the major reasons someone will move to the town, and build facilities or their homes here, is because they want to have a good source of water. You need good infrastructure to make sure your town is viable now, and 75 years from now.”
Randall said he is optimistic about receiving the rest of the grants, and he’s really excited to have received the first one.
“When you get your first grant, it makes it more viable to other grants,” Randall said.
“The project is almost shovel ready.”
