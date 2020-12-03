SCHUYLER FALLS — The town board here has OK'd a 2021 budget that will cut town expenses and keep the tax rate under the state's cap.
Town Supervisor Kevin Randall said the continued pandemic had somewhat impacted budgeting efforts for next year, noting that it had made 2020 difficult for many.
"Our greatest sympathy goes out to any and all who have been personally affected by this virus within their family," he said. "We have all been under a lot of pressure and stress.
"We are learning more every day about COVID-19 and our hope is that the therapeutics and vaccines are speedily on their way to help our local residents."
'KEEP SERVICES INTACT'
Next year's spending plan came in just under $2.8 million, about $50,000 under the current 2020 budget.
Supervisor Randall said this was completed by reducing spending on several budget line items and rolling over some monies from last year's budget into 2021.
"All town employees were asked to accept a freeze in salaries this year, and did," he said, noting that there were a couple of exceptions, including, the Highway Department workers, who were bound by a union contract, and the Dog Control Officer, whose annual salary was restored to the 2016 rate with adjustment.
"These moves allowed us the ability to keep all current town services intact and remain under the state tax cap for the first time in a while."
EQUALIZE BUDGET
Without including special districts, Supervisor Randall said the town's tax rate in 2021 would be $2.99 per $1,000 assessed property.
The general tax rate was to be $0.47 per $1,000 assessed property and the highway was to be $2.52. Randall said the two together reflected a $0.07 reduction when compared to 2020.
The supervisor added that the town took $100,000 less out of the unallocated fund reserve, which upped the general budget by $0.03 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Randall said it went a long way to help "equalize" the total town budget and said, "in the future we must continue to equalize the budget so there is no need to use money from the General Fund to operate."
CONTINUE PROGRESS
Randall noted projects that had been completed in Schuyler Falls this year, including the Morrisonville Water District Expansion, LED conversion at the Town Office and Town Garage and a street light audit.
He said he hoped to continue to equalize the budget in years to come.
"We need to be responsible to our residents," he said. "As we're aware there are some downfalls that come with living next to a landfill, but it should also be duly noted, that a substantial amount of the town's budget is offset by the portion of tipping fee’s coming from this entity.
"We should continue to look forward with interest, an avenue to advance industry and business in the appropriate sections of our town."
