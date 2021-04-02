PLATTSBURGH — Kevin M. Doherty Jr., who police say was involved in a shootout with officers last Dec. 6, was indicted by a Clinton County grand jury on two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon March 26, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said.
Doherty, 34, is set to appear in Clinton County Court for a conference April 6 and is being held in Clinton County Jail.
Police said Doherty opened fire at a Clinton County Sheriff's Department deputy and a State Police trooper from an open window with a shotgun after police responded to his Rabideau Street home in Schuyler Falls for a wellness check.
Police returned fire and struck Doherty several times. The officers were not injured, police said. Doherty was taken to Albany Medical Center where he received treatment until his release Dec. 11.
He was then arrested for the incident as well for an earlier alleged domestic dispute, when Doherty reportedly choked a woman in front of a 10-year-old, police said.
