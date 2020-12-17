PLATTSBURGH — A Schuyler Falls man has been charged with the attempted murder of two State Police troopers in connection with a Dec. 6 incident.
Following his release from Albany Medical Center Friday, Kevin M. Doherty Jr., 34, was charged with two counts each of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and menacing of a police officer, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, State Police said in a press release.
ALLEGEDLY FIRED SHOTGUN
State Police have said that troopers responded to Doherty's Rabideau Street home at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, for a welfare check.
When Troopers Shannon J. Saunders and David M. Rogers made contact with him, he allegedly fired a shotgun at them from a window, prompting them to return fire, which struck him several times.
Doherty was subsequently hospitalized at Albany Medical Center. Police were not currently releasing further details on his injuries, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman told The Press-Republican Wednesday.
She said Doherty menaced the troopers prior to the shooting, and that the criminal possession of a weapon charge stemmed from using the shotgun unlawfully against another person.
The troopers were uninjured; Fleishman said they have remained on active duty since the incident. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was noted as an assisting agency.
Further information about the shotgun was not available.
DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Since the incident, State Police have added that, earlier in the day, Doherty allegedly choked a woman in the presence of a 10-year-old in a Schuyler Falls home.
According to Fleishman, Doherty violated a complete stay-away order of protection which was issued by Schuyler Falls Town Court July 22. It is set to remain in effect until Jan. 22, 2021.
In connection with the alleged domestic dispute, Doherty faces felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree burglary, and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
REMANDED
Doherty was virtually arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court. Bail for the domestic dispute-related charges was set at $5,000 cash bail/$10,000 bond, but he was remanded without bail to the Clinton County Jail for the shooting-related counts.
Fleishman said attempted murder is an A-1 felony. According to the state penal code, that could mean life imprisonment.
City Court said the Clinton County Public Defender's Office is representing Doherty. Public Defender Jamie Martineau offered no comment on the ongoing investigation or charges.
Doherty is set to appear in Schuyler Falls Town Court at 3 p.m. Thursday.
