SCHUYLER FALLS — A pedestrian died following an accident here on Oct. 24, State Police say.
On October 24 at approximately 12:47 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 22B in the town of Schuyler Falls for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, a press release said.
An investigation at the scene found that a 2007 Hyundai Elantra operated by Madison C. Valenti, 19, of Plattsburgh, struck Patrick S. Sorrell, 37, of Schuyler Falls in the vicinity of the Morrisonville Fire Department, according to the release.
Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans authorized the removal of Sorrell's to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy was performed on Oct. 26.
The results of the autopsy are pending, and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Plattsburgh at 518-873-2777.
