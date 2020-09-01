SCHUYLER FALLS — A Schuyler Falls man was arrested last week after raping a teenage victim, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Terry A, St. Germaine, 29, on Aug. 26 for five counts of third-degree rape, a felony, as well as one count of second-degree aggravated harassment against a different party, a misdemeanor, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
St. Germaine knew the 16-year-old rape victim, according to Fleishman, and the incidents occurred in the Town of Plattsburgh.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 secured bond where he remained as of Monday afternoon.
Charges in his case were transferred to Schuyler Falls and Plattsburgh Town courts, City Court said.
Information on St. Germaine’s next court appearance was not available at press time.
