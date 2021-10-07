SCHUYLER FALLS — The recent opening of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc. outreach center in Schuyler Falls was perfect timing as, during COVID, more people are in need, Schuyler Falls Deputy Town Supervisor Sherm Hamel says.
“We really need this program," he told the Press-Republican. "We have a lot of elderly and low-income people in the town that are looking for these services and, up until September, they had to either go into Plattsburgh or they would go to one of the other towns that did have an outreach program and that’s how they got their services.
“They can come right here to the town hall and it’s very easy for them.”
'READY FOR BUSINESS'
Town Supervisor Kevin Randall said Hamel first proposed opening a center in the town about 15 years ago.
When Hamel brought it up earlier this year, Randall felt it was a worthwhile program, prompting him to contact the now-retired JCEO Community Outreach Program director, Sally Soucia, in May.
He said she, in addition to her successor, Lisa Goodrow, were very helpful in getting the center started. According to a JCEO Facebook post, it officially opened at the Schuyler Falls Town Hall Aug. 30.
“It’s not a separate office but (the staffer's) got a great spot," Hamel said. "People can come right in, in a door that goes directly to her. She’s got her own desk and computer and everything right in there and we’ve put in a refrigerator and a freezer and a place for dry goods.
"We’re ready for business.”
Goodrow said Schuyler Falls officials were very supportive of getting the center up and running, and that it's important for local governments to be partners in JCEO's outreach program.
“It’s great to have the community and our towns stepping up to realize that there is a huge need in our community and that it’s really difficult for individuals in our community to get the services and information that they need to get them through life’s hurdles," she said.
RANGE OF SERVICES
JCEO outreach centers offer a range of services, from assistance in applying to programs like HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program), the Christmas Bureau, the Weatherization Assistance Program and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), to providing referrals to other agencies, Randall said.
JCEO also puts together Thanksgiving baskets, offers summer camp scholarships and back-to-school supplies, and provides fresh produce and dry goods through a food pantry.
“Just to have an outreach center in your community that provides those services is, I think, a great service to our community,” Goodrow said.
GET BACK MULTI-FOLD
In addition to JCEO staff, Hamel also credited the town council with the program’s rollout, as there is a cost to the town to bring the center online.
Randall said that comes to about $14,000 per year; to get things off the ground, JCEO pro-rated the cost for 2021 to approximately $4,700.
"We'll get that back multi-fold," the supervisor said.
“I think it renews every year, so we can take a look at how many people they’re actually servicing in the town,” Hamel added.
“We have no idea because we’re just getting started, but I’ve got a feeling that this program is here to stay.”
GAUGE NEED
Randall said the JCEO staff are eager to work with Schuyler Falls residents.
The town is in the process of setting up an extension that goes directly to the JCEO outreach center when residents call the town hall. For now, people can call the town hall at 518-563-1129 to get connected to the staffer running the center.
Randall said the town really wants to get the word out about the program so that they can gauge its use and need in the community and make a good, informed decision about renewing the contract in next year’s budget.
Hamel added that the town is currently working on next year’s budget, and that a line item for the JCEO program has been included.
“If we can justify spending that money, we’re more than happy to do it.”
OUTREACH CENTER
The JCEO outreach center at the Schuyler Falls Town Hall, 997 Mason St. in Morrisonville, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Call the Town Hall at 518-563-1129 to connect with the outreach center.
Learn more about JCEO programs at jceo.org.
