SCHUYLER FALLS — About two years ago, the plot of land that is now the Schuyler Falls River Street Park was an empty floodplain with waist-high grass. Now, officials are hoping it will become a community staple for recreation after its grand opening Wednesday.
Two grants totaling $325,000 helped construct the half-mile trail, a pavilion, grills, picnic tables and a futsal court, which can be converted to an ice rink in the winter, that make up the River Street Park.
“If you had asked me last spring if this project was ever going to get off the ground during COVID, I would have said absolutely not,” Laurie Williams of the Foundation of CVPH said.
Williams had helped secure the grants for the park, which will be turned over to the Town of Schuyler Falls.
“This is progress in our community to get people moving, to get people physically active. That’s a struggle for all of us, especially during this last year,” Williams continued.
Streetlights will be added later to complete the River Street Park, which is a spur of the larger Saranac River Trail Greenway, a 27-mile trail that extends from Plattsburgh to Saranac.
The River Street Park is one of three spurs in the trail, with the other two being in Plattsburgh and Saranac.
Local officials joined Williams Wednesday for the park’s grand opening. Among them was Clinton County Legislator and former Schuyler Falls Town Supervisor Rick Potiker, who said the park’s opening marks an end to a long road.
“This was a long road from conception to today,” he said. “With this land that is bordered by the river by two sides, it’s a pretty unique and beautiful piece of property. Hopefully as the years go on, we can develop more of it,” he said.
“The town is going to be a better place because of it. I think we’re, in the county for sure and probably in the state, second to none for our parks, as it should be.”
Despite the park’s construction taking place during the pandemic, Williams said the park came together relatively smoothly.
“Funders who promote projects like this were very flexible and easy to work with,” Williams said.
“They allowed us to adjust our timelines and schedules because of COVID. They gave us extensions on the resources available and for completing the projects.”
New York State Assemblymember Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he saw the park’s lot at its beginning stages and came back occasionally to see its progress.
“To come back today and to see this, it’s amazing. It truly is,” he said.
“This is what community looks like.”
Part of the grants secured will also go toward a 935-foot pump park track at the Salmon River Recreation Park, with construction starting at the end of the summer, the transition of a .4-mile trail in the Town in Saranac, which will be the Saranac River Trail Greenway’s final spur, and a nine-station exercise area at the Center for Well Being in the Town of Plattsburgh.
