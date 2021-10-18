PLATTSBURGH — A little more than a month into the new academic year, school districts are still facing school bus driver shortages.
“Like most schools, we are hanging on by a thread,” AuSable Valley Central School District Superintendent Paul Savage said in an email Friday. “Our Transportation supervisor and drivers do a fantastic job making it all work, but it is a major issue of concern for the future.”
COVID AND RETIREMENTS
Savage said AuSable Valley Central currently has 30 drivers. But with the district covering 300 square miles and nine towns in three different counties, AVCS could use more to run its many routes.
Like many districts, AuSable Valley has had to combine bus routes and roles to accommodate its students. Replacing retired drivers and finding substitutes to fill in has also been an issue, Savage said.
“We have an excellent group of dedicated drivers that have carried us for many years at AVCS, but when we have retirements, we are finding that there are very few drivers available to fill the position,” he said. “Additionally, we do not have enough substitute drivers and that is a very big problem especially in these COVID times with potential need for quarantines.”
“We need great people in these positions as they are essential to keeping all of our children safe day in and day out. It is a very important position and I encourage anyone interested in possibly becoming a bus driver to please reach out to the school district,” Savage continued.
COMBINING RUNS
The Saranac Central School District is facing similar issues. Superintendent Javier Perez said when the school year started, the district was short seven drivers. They’ve since added one more. But like other districts, personal or quarantine absences strain its bus system.
“When those things occur, it becomes very difficult, so we’ll have to combine potentially a run or two within that same day, so kids are arriving home later,” Perez said.
Driver shortages have also affected the schools’ sports schedules at times this year at Saranac.
“We’re lucky that we have a very supportive community in Saranac,” Perez said. “One instance I can think of is a couple of cross country meets where parents drove the kids because we didn’t have drivers.”
AFTERSCHOOL CHALLENGES
Perez said Saranac Central has been planning additional afterschool activities for its students in the future, but current and potentially future shortages have made planning difficult.
“Those are all being held hostage by if we’ll have enough bus drivers to transport kids home,” Perez said of the afterschool activities.
Although his district has six open driver positions, Perez said Saranac could get by with just three more. But with short staff in other areas, it can be difficult to address each one, Perez said.
“I think the most difficult reason that we have in figuring this out is that we have shortages in every area. It’s not unique to bus drivers,” he said. “Custodians, secretarial staff, aides, monitors, teachers, we’re lucky for the most part we’ve done alright in those areas, but [shortages] have affected us this year in all those areas in one way or another.”
COMMON PROBLEM
In talking with other superintendents, Perez said shortages are common throughout the region.
“[Shortages are] a topic of conversation at most of the superintendent meetings I attend,” he said.
“And if we’re not short, we’re very nervous because one or two retirements or quarantines puts us in a shortage.”
Prospective employees having more options with employees high in demand is a possible reason districts are having trouble filling in vacancies, Perez said.
To make Saranac possibly more attractive for new drivers, the district has been working with the CSEA union toward finalizing a new contract that would increase certain salaries.
“We’re hoping the increases that we’re able to do in that area might help but all of those are wishful thinking,” Perez said.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.