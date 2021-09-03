PLATTSBURGH — Applications for free or reduced priced school lunches are available to families in the North Country.
The eligibility requirements for the 2021-22 school year are the same for all schools in the program.
FREE MEALS
A family is eligible for free meals if they meet the following yearly income requirement:
$16,744 or less for a household of one.
$22,646 or less for a household of two.
$28,548 or less for a household of three.
$34,450 or less for a household of four.
$40,352 or less for a household of five.
$46,254 or less for a household of six.
$52,156 or less for a household of seven.
$58,058 or less for a household of eight.
Add $5,902 for each additional family member.
REDUCED PRICE
For students to be eligible to receive school meals at a reduced price, the family must meet the following yearly income criteria:
$23,828 or less for a household of one.
$32,227 or less for a household of two.
$40,626 or less for a household of three.
$49,025 or less for a family of four.
$57,424 or less for a household of five.
$65,823 or less for a family of six.
$74,222 or less for a household of seven.
$82,621 or less for a household of eight.
Add $8,399 for each additional person.
TO SIGN UP
Application forms for the lunch program have been sent to households.
Additional copies are available at the principal’s office in each school in the North Country and may be submitted at any time during the school year to the building principal.
Information provided on the application will be confidential and will be used only for the purpose of determining eligibility.
The school district does have the right to verify at any time during the school year the information on the application. If a parent does not give the school this information, the child will no longer be able to receive free or reduced-price meals.
Foster children may also be eligible for the benefits and may be listed on the application as a member of the family with whom they reside. The child’s name and personal-use income must be included.
Under the provisions of the policy, a designated official will review applications and determine eligibility.
Parents who are dissatisfied with the ruling may make a request, either orally or in writing, for a hearing to appeal the decision to the appointed hearing officer at each school.
Households that include children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Aid to Dependent Children/Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations must complete an application listing the child’s name; a SNAP, TANF or FDPIR number; the names of all household members; the last four digits of the Social Security number of the person who signs the form or an indication that the adult does not have one; and the amount of sources of income received by each household member.
The parent or guardian must also sign the application form, certifying the information is correct.
Only complete applications can be approved.
A complete copy of the free and reduced-price meal policy is on file at each school, where it may be reviewed by anyone who is interested.
