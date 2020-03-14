PLATTSBURGH — All decisions to close public schools in the North Country will be made locally.
City of Plattsburgh School Superintendent Jay Lebrun said the decision will be determined by local Departments of Health and not the state.
A local positive case of COVID-19 is likely to trigger school closures in the area.
"We will abide by the Department of Health. If they say to close, we will close."
Area superintendents have been meeting to discuss the situation, and have been in contact with local and state health officials.
State edicts call for schools to close for at least 24 hours in the case of a positive test.
Lebrun said if that happens, crews will go into the closed schools and clean and disinfect thoroughly.
In that time, an assessment will be done for how long to keep the school closed.
Lebrun said he was glad to hear that the governor had waived the 180-day requirement for school instruction.
"We needed to know if we are going to be in school in July or August," he said.
