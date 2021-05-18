PLATTSBURGH — Voters throughout the North Country approved school budgets for the 2021-22 school year in voting Tuesday.
Here is a tally of available results from districts in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County region.
AuSABLE VALLEY: School budget: Approved, 396 to 116; school board (three seats), Term A board seat, Mark J. Allen, 383; Term B winner was Jenna L. Beauregard 247 to Patricia A. Gero, 235; Term C winner was Aubrey L. Bresett 295 over Derrick A. Hopkins with 208.
BEEKMANTOWN: School budget: Approved, 402 to 204; Busing and Capital Reserve propositions by slightly wider margins; School board, (three three-year terms) Ed Marin, 436; Mark Sand, 448; Patricia LaFlam, 380. (One unexpired one-year term), there were 267 write-in votes with Cheryl Mackenzie and Andy Brockway tied at 66 setting up a possible run-off. Sarah Paquette had 41 votes, and many others received 8 or less.
BOQUET VALLEY: School budget : Approved, 302 to 134; Bus resolution, Approved, 338 to 97; Board of Education (both three-year terms), Evan George, 225, Micah Stewart, 189.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA: School budget: Approved, 88 to 4; Proposition one, approved, 82 to 9; School Board: (four seats), Nathanael Beachy, Marice Bright, James Durant and Chad Dufrane all winners.
CHATEAUGAY: No results available by press time.
CHAZY: School budget: Approved, 179 to 51; Proposition one (library), approved, 176 to 54; School board, (two seats) Joey Trombley, 195, Timothy Howley, 193; Library Trustee (one seat), Gloria LaDue, 210.
CROWN POINT: School budget: Approved, 62 to 2.
KEENE: School budget: Approved, 88 to 18; school board: Emily Reynolds Bergh, 101 votes.
LAKE PLACID: School budget: Approved, 235 to 41; Propostion one (buses) approved, 244 to 33; Proposition two (Wilmington Library), approved, 255 to 169; school board, (Three-year terms) Daniel Cash, 237, Colleen Locke, 228; (two-year term), Martha Spear, 205.
MALONE: No results available by press time.
MINERVA: (no numbers available for results) School budget: Approved; bus resolution passed; school board: Stephanie Palmateer
MORIAH: School budget: Approved, 165-24; bus resolution passed 165-24; school board, Erica Kazlo, 181, Todd Malbon, 172. Both three-year seats.
NEWCOMB: No results available by press time.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON: School budget: Approved, 294-76; proposition two (buses) approved, 299 to 70, proposition three (library) approved, 317 to 52; School board (two seats), Mandie Bechard, 314, Steve Southwick, 325.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK: School budget: Approved, 179 to 159; Bus Proposition: Approved, 219 to 115; school board (one seat), Amanda Smith, 278.
PERU: School budget: Approved, 431 to 210; Bus Proposition, approved, 427 to 216; School Board (one seat), Mark Hamilton, 379, Jonathan Malcolm, 176, Jeffery St. Denis, 65.
PLATTSBURGH: School budget: Approved, 820 to 347; School board (three three-year terms), Nikki Burdo, 793, Amy Gervich, 792, Brigitte Phillips, 590. One unexpired one-year term, Derek Rosenbaum, 575. Others, Joel Lautenschuetz, 487, Leisa Boise, 423, Steve Krieg, 343, Ron Marino, 313.
SALMON RIVER: School budget: Approved, 85 to 19; proposition one, 84-16, proposition two, 85-15, proposition three 90-13; school board, Craig Jock 90 votes, write-in, 3.
SARANAC: School budget: Approved, 220 to 93; Proposition two approved, 258-53, proposition three approved, 258 to 51, School board (one seat) Charlene Favaro, 177, Jason Davis, 124, write-in, 1.
SARANAC LAKE: School budget: Approved, 430 to 45; Proposition 1 - Transportation Buses/Vehicle $310,000 approved, 440 to 31; Proposition 2F - Fund the Repair Reserve up to $2,000,000, approved, 438 to 35; Proposition 3 - Library $317,940, approved, 409 to 66; Board of Education Election - Top three candidates earn seats on the Board: 377, Nancy Bernstein, 366, Justin Garwood, 315, Aurora White. Also, 228, Zachary Randolph, 1 write in.
SCHROON LAKE: School budget: Approved, 164 to 42; Bus vote, 156 to 50, school board, (two seats) Codie Aiken, 120, Ashley Barry, 127, Bruce Murdock, 105, write-in names, Brook Clark, 16, Sharon Phibbs, 1, Jacob Deslauriers, 1.
ST. REGIS FALLS: School budget: Approved, 71 to 8; Board of Education votes, Matthew Goodrow, 45 votes (5-year term), Devin Furnace, 29 (1-year term); Proposition 1, One (1) 66- Passenger School Bus Purchase approved 68 to 11.
TICONDEROGA: School budget: Approved, 301 to 52; school board, (top three are winners) John Dreimeller, 268, Erik Leerkes, 274, Trisha Wojcik, 130, James Wells, Sr., 260.
TUPPER LAKE: School budget: Approved, 285 to 47; Bus Proposition, approved, 284 to 50; School Board (two seats) Jane Whitmore, Jason Rolley
WILLSBORO: School budget: Approved, 156 to 65; school board, Lawrence Allen, 103, Phyllis Klein, 124, Heather Sheehan, 149.
