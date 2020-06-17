PLATTSBURGH — While ballots for area school budgets and school board races were due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, not all districts were able to count their ballots Tuesday night.
Some districts, in fact, might take another week to finish counting ballots.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school budget and school board voting was done by mail-in ballots this year instead of in-person voting.
As a result, many districts reported much larger voter turnout than in the past, which will take longer to count and verify.
Some results did get reported Tuesday night.
CROWN POINT
School Budget
Yes - 326
No - 52
MORIAH
School Budget
Yes - 714
No - 201
School board election for two seats:
Amy Gaddor - 399
Tim Garrison - 388
Katie Brassard - 342
Charles Farnsworth - 280
Ann M. Tesar - 175
Proposition to purchase two buses at a cost not to exceed $235,000:
648 Yes
265 No
Ticonderoga
School Budget
Yes - 877
No - 623
Board Member Election
Robert Dedrick - 1285
Lynne Lenhart - 1097
Seanna Porter - 1020
Willsboro
School budget
533 Yes
221 No
School board Election for two seats:
Krissy Leerkes 482
Emily Phillips 469
Herb Longware 360
Proposition 3 to purchase one 54 passenger school bus at an estimated maximum cost of $128,445.46 with such cost being raised by a tax upon the taxable real property of said District to be levied and collected in annual installments.
422 Yes
299 No
