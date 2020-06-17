PLATTSBURGH — While ballots for area school budgets and school board races were due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, not all districts were able to count their ballots Tuesday night.

Some districts, in fact, might take another week to finish counting ballots.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school budget and school board voting was done by mail-in ballots this year instead of in-person voting.

As a result, many districts reported much larger voter turnout than in the past, which will take longer to count and verify.

Some results did get reported Tuesday night.

CROWN POINT

School Budget

Yes - 326

No - 52

MORIAH

School Budget

Yes - 714

No - 201

School board election for two seats:

Amy Gaddor - 399

Tim Garrison - 388

Katie Brassard - 342

Charles Farnsworth - 280

Ann M. Tesar - 175

Proposition to purchase two buses at a cost not to exceed $235,000:

648 Yes

265 No

Ticonderoga

School Budget

Yes - 877

No - 623

Board Member Election

Robert Dedrick - 1285

Lynne Lenhart - 1097

Seanna Porter - 1020

Willsboro

School budget

533 Yes

221 No

School board Election for two seats:

Krissy Leerkes 482

Emily Phillips 469

Herb Longware 360

Proposition 3 to purchase one 54 passenger school bus at an estimated maximum cost of $128,445.46 with such cost being raised by a tax upon the taxable real property of said District to be levied and collected in annual installments.

422 Yes

299 No

