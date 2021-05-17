PLATTSBURGH — Local school districts will hold in-person voting for their budget votes and school board elections today.
AuSABLE VALLEY
Overall budget: $34.7 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.58%.
School Board candidates (three seats): Patricia A. Gero, Jenna L. Beauregard for one spot, Derrick A. Hopkins and Aubrey L. Bresett for another, and Mark J. Allen unopposed for a third.
Vote: Noon to 9 p.m., Middle/High School Auditorium.
BEEKMANTOWN
Overall budget: $46.1 million.
Tax-levy increase: 2.68%.
School Board candidates (three three-year terms, one unexpired one-year term): Mark Sand, Ed Marin and Patricia "Patty" LaFlam.
Propositions: To purchase three new school buses at an aggregate cost not to exceed $356,000 (with state reimbursement of about 75 percent); to establish a 10-year capital reserve not to exceed $500,000.
Vote: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Beekmantown Middle School Learning Theater.
BOQUET VALLEY
Overall budget: $15.1 million.
Tax-levy increase: .98%.
School Board candidates (two three-year terms): Marietta Brady, Karen Brown, Brianne Drummond, Evan George and Micah Stewart.
Proposition: To purchase two full-size buses at a cost not to exceed $226,000 (funding to come from transportation reserve funds).
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Lake View Campus.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA
Overall budget: $20.3 million.
Tax-levy increase: None.
School Board candidates (four seats): Nathanael (Nate) Beachy, Marice Bright, Jamie Durant and Chad Dufrane.
Proposition: To purchase two 66-passenger school buses and one seven-passenger suburban for an estimated aggregate cost of $227,888 (state aid to cover about 90% of costs).
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Brushton-Moira Central high school auditorium.
CHATEAUGAY
Overall budget: $13.7 million.
Tax-levy increase: 3.4%.
School Board candidates (two three-year terms): Lori Green.
Proposition: To lease two 66-passenger school buses for a period not to exceed five years at a cost not to exceed $42,000 per year.
Vote: 1 to 8 p.m., Annex Building (old bus garage).
CHAZY
Overall budget: $11.99 million.
Tax-levy decrease: .2%
School Board candidates (two four-year terms): Joey Trombley and Timothy Howley.
Proposition: To increase the tax levy by $38,000 in support of the Chazy Public Library.
Vote: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., district auditorium.
CROWN POINT
Overall budget: $7.48 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.97%.
School Board candidates (two seats): Julie Budwick and June Glebus.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. — noon to 1:30 p.m. in the school entrance foyer and 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
KEENE
Overall budget: $6.78 million.
Tax-levy increase: 7.6%
School Board candidates (one seat): Emily Reynolds Bergh.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. at the school.
LAKE PLACID
Overall budget: $20.7 million.
Tax-levy increase: None.
School Board candidates (two three-year terms, one two-year term): Colleen Locke, Martha Pritchard Spear and Daniel Cash.
Proposition: To lease three 66-passenger buses at $58,500 per year for up to five years; to increase funding for the Wilmington E.M. Cooper Memorial Public Library from $14,820 to $15,470.
Vote: 2 to 9 p.m., Lake Placid Elementary School and Wilmington Community Center.
MALONE
Overall budget: $56.2 million.
Tax-levy decrease: .05%
School Board candidates (two five-year terms): Casey Keating, Kathy Fleury, Nicole Dumont and Donna Kissane.
Propositions: To purchase four 65-passenger buses at an estimated aggregate cost of $540,000; to approve a $28.2 million capital project; to approve an energy performance contract to cover $3.5 million in energy efficiency upgrades funded through guaranteed energy savings.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Franklin Academy gym lobby.
MINERVA
Overall budget: $5,819,196
Tax-levy increase: .89%.
School Board: One five-year term.
Propositions: To purchase one 59-passenger school bus (to be paid by bus purchase capital reserve fund and fund balance).
Vote: 1 to 8 p.m., Minerva Central School gymnasium.
MORIAH
Overall budget: $17.8 million.
Tax-levy increase: 2%.
School Board candidates (two three-year terms): Erica Kazlo and Todd Malbon.
Proposition: To purchase one student transportation vehicle at a cost not to exceed $124,000.
Vote: 1 to 8 p.m., Moriah Central School Central Office main lobby.
NEWCOMB
Overall budget: $6.5 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.25%.
School Board: One five-year term.
Proposition: To establish a bus purchase reserve fund for up to $340,000 for the next 10 years.
Vote: 1 to 8 p.m., auditorium entryway.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Overall budget: $30.9 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.27%.
School Board candidates (two four-year terms): Mandie Bechard and Steve Southwick.
Propositions: To provide community libraries $31,500; to purchase four new buses at a cost not to exceed $461,300 (with transportation aid of about 90 percent).
Vote: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the middle school cafeteria in Champlain and the Mooers Elementary School gymnasium.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Overall budget: $24.7 million.
Tax-levy increase: 5.48%.
School Board candidates (one five-year term): Amanda Smith.
Proposition: To purchase one handicap and two regular school buses at an aggregate cost not to exceed $370,000.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m.
PERU
Overall budget: $49.98 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.74%.
School Board candidates (one five-year term): Mark Hamilton, Jonathan Malcolm and Jeff St. Denis.
Proposition: To purchase three standard 65-passenger school buses at an aggregate cost not to exceed $390,360 (costs to be partially offset by state aid).
Vote: Noon to 9 p.m., Peru High School gymnasium.
PLATTSBURGH
Overall budget: $46.4 million.
Tax-levy increase: 2.03%.
School Board candidates (three three-year terms, one unexpired one-year term): Leisa Boise, Nikki Burdo, Amy Gervich, Steve Krieg, Joel Lautenschuetz, Ron Marino, Brigitte Phillips and Derek Rosenbaum.
Vote: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Momot Elementary School, the Duken Administration Building and Glasgow (Bailey) Elementary School.
SALMON RIVER
Overall budget: $34.3 million.
Tax-levy decrease: .99%.
School Board candidates (one five-year term): Craig Jock.
Propositions: To purchase four 66-passenger buses at an aggregate cost not to exceed $475,000; to remove and replace two underground fuel tanks, project not to exceed $1 million (cost will be covered 98 percent by state aid and the remainder by fund balance); to, beginning with the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, have a non-voting student representative participate in all Board of Education public hearings.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., in the gym located at Door 4 in the elementary school.
SARANAC
Overall budget: $37.3 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.78%.
School Board candidates (one five-year term): Charlene Favaro and Jason Davis.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Saranac Elementary School.
SARANAC LAKE
Overall budget: $33.7 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.66%
School Board candidates (three seats): Aurora White, Zachary Randolph, Nancy Bernstein and Justin Garwood.
Propositions: To purchase two buses and one suburban at an aggregate cost not to exceed $310,000 (to be paid for through unassigned fund balance); to fund the Repair Reserve Fund by transfer of up to $2 million from budgetary appropriations and/or unreserved fund balance, and use for the following: building and athletic field improvements, furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus and updates to school alarm systems; to levy taxes annually in the sum of $317,940 and pay over sum to the Saranac Lake Free Library trustees.
Vote: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., district office.
SCHROON LAKE
Overall budget: $8.5 million.
Tax-levy increase: 2.03%.
School Board candidates (two three-year terms): Codie Aiken, Ashley Barry and Bruce Murdock.
Proposition: To purchase a school bus at a maximum cost not to exceed $74,000 (to be financed from fund balance).
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school auditorium entrance.
ST. REGIS FALLS
Overall budget: $9.7 million.
Tax-levy increase: .75%.
School Board candidates (one five-year term, one one-year term): Matthew Goodrow and Devin Furnace.
Proposition: To purchase one 66-passenger bus at an estimated total of $100,743 (state aid to cover approximately 90 percent of the cost).
Vote: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., high school library.
TICONDEROGA
Overall budget: $21.6 million.
Tax-levy decrease: .39%.
School Board candidates (three three-year terms): James Wells Sr., Erik Leerkes, Tricia Wojcik and John Dreimiller.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium and at the Hague Community Center.
TUPPER LAKE
Overall budget: $20.5 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.24%
School Board candidates (two seats): Korey Kenniston, Jason Rolley and Jane Whitmore.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., middle/high school library.
WILLSBORO
Overall budget: $10.1 million.
Tax-levy increase: 1.55%.
School Board candidates (two three-year terms): Phyllis Klein, Heather Sheehan and Lawrence Allen.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Willsboro Central School auditorium.
