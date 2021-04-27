Schantz: Loss of House seat shouldn't affect region, Stefanik

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.