PLATTSBURGH — The 25th Amendment, added to the U.S. Constitution in 1967, has never been used to remove a president from office against their will, Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
"And only in the Trump years has this possibility even been bandied about," the SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor told The Press-Republican.
PRESIDENTIAL DISABILITY
The amendment's addition came in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in order to solve two major problems: how to deal with a president unable to mentally or physically discharge the duties of the office, and filling a vacancy in the vice-presidency, Schantz explained.
When President Donald Trump had to be hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Center in early October, the professor said then that the simplest way for the 25th amendment to be enacted would be for the president to declare incapacity to perform the job in writing to both the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House. During that period, the vice president would serve as acting president.
In the wake of a pro-Trump mob's siege of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, the other method, which does not require the president's consent, has been spotlighted.
"The determination of presidential disability requires the assent of the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet or of a body specifically assembled by the Congress, presumably made up of physicians and psychiatrists, for this purpose," Schantz said. Again, this would make the vice president acting president.
"The amendment, however, provides that the president is then able to declare to Congress that he is fit for office and this eventually would result in the need for a two-to-one vote in each chamber, a requirement higher than impeachment and removal, in order to keep the president from returning to office."
LESS THAN TWO WEEKS
Schantz said Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are champing at the bit to impeach the president, though that is nothing new. The House voted to impeach Trump in December 2019, though the Senate acquitted him in February 2020.
The professor noted that U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell, announced her resignation Thursday, indicating McConnell may no longer protect Trump against impeachment.
"The use of the 25th Amendment is a very touchy subject in regards to President Trump, however, because it was designed for cases of physical or mental incapacity," Schantz continued.
"The political remedies for removing a president are impeachment or electoral defeat. The American people have already term-limited Trump by voting him out of office, although those who favor impeachment point out that this process would prohibit Trump from ever running for president again."
If Trump had won a second term and was returning to a Democratic House and Senate, the House would definitely impeach him again, he said.
"But I think Trump benefits with respect to both the 25th and impeachment by the fact that he has less than two weeks remaining in office, lessening the possibility of these two procedures.
"The removal of Trump from office through use of the 25th Amendment would exacerbate the political rift between the parties and within the Republican Party, and would permanently weaken the office of the presidency."
RESILIENCE
Schantz believes congressional representatives showed great resilience by returning to their chambers to continue and complete the process of accepting certified electors.
"Congress was determined to not allow violence to stand in the way of the democratic process and they succeeded."
That said, things were more streamlined compared to what was planned before the riot, since a number of senators dropped their objections following the violence, Schantz said.
"Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler — who lost her runoff for the Senate — withdrew her objections to the Georgia count, saying on the Senate floor at 8:40 p.m. that when she landed in D.C. in the morning, she had intended to object, but the violence had led her to change her mind, which met to scattered applause."
Three hours later, 75 House objectors to the Georgia vote stated senators had withdrawn their support, preventing the rejection from going to debate.
"Other senators as well pointed to the violence, but this is not to say that the senators did not appreciate the time saved," Schantz said.
On whether the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory would quell the sentiments that fueled the Capitol breach, Schantz remarked that passions on both sides of the aisle and among both parties' faithful were at a fever pitch.
"The violence of Wednesday will only temporarily quell the hostility Democrats and Republicans feel towards the other."
