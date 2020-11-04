PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) is alerting community members about a potential phone scam aimed at stealing the personal information of patients.
The hospital has been notified by several possible victims that scammers were pretending to be CVPH staff members who claimed they needed to verify patient information.
The caller asked for personal information, including social security numbers. It is important to note that CVPH representatives will never ask for a patient’s social security information over the phone or through email.
In light of the recent cyberattack that impacted the University of Vermont Medical Center and its affiliates, including CVPH, hospital representatives have been reaching out to some patients to discuss information about upcoming appointments or procedures.
However, CVPH officials once again stress that patients will never be asked to verify their social security number over the phone.
Anyone who receives a phone call and is uncertain about its validity is encouraged to hang up and call the health care provider back to verify the call is legitimate.
Community members who believe they received a fraudulent phone call are urged to report it to federal authorities by calling 1-877-382-4357 or visiting https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.
CVPH takes the protection and proper use of every patient’s personal information very seriously, and the hospital will continue to do everything it can to ensure that information remains private.
