PLATTSBURGH – Say her name! Breonna Taylor! Say her name! Breonna Taylor! Say her name! Breonna Taylor!
Katiana Ciceron, a freshman and SUNY Plattsburgh psychology major, was among a crowd of socially distanced and masked participants at a stand for solidarity along the college stretch of Rugar Street on Friday afternoon.
“It was important for me to be here today to show support and also to tell myself that stuff like this isn't okay," Ciceron said.
“It's truly terrifying that the ruling that happened on Wednesday didn't even have anything to do with her death, but the wall that was next to her. It's truly disappointing and it's telling me and a lot of my friends and family that our lives are worthless and I don't believe that.”
This processing space was organized by Dr. Michelle Cromwell, vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the college, in response to a Kentucky grand jury, which brought no charges against Louisville Metro Police officers -- Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove -- who shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT, in a March raid on her apartment.
The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired officer Hankison for shooting into an occupied home next to Taylor's, according to an AP Report.
“It was important to be here because I feel like it is very special to be a Black person, and especially right now in America, it's harder for us,” Michael Johnson, a sophomore TV and video production major, said.
“So, it's better for us all to ban together. We're stronger as a unit rather than separate and divided, so I came out to show my support.”
Johnson was among approximately 50 people, including President Dr. Alexander Enyedi, that stood outside the Angell College Center.
“It's important for me to be here because this is a part of the community that I support because I am part of this community,” Deonte Osborne, a sophomore and environmental planning and management major, said.
Motorists honked their horns in support, and there were lulls of silence.
Standing attendees sang “All we are saying is give peace a chance. All we are saying is give peace a chance. All we are saying is give peace a chance.”
Cassie Joseph stood with her Educational Opportunity Program colleagues across the street from the center.
“It was important for me to be here to support my students and other faculty and staff in the BIPOC community to let them know that I stand in solidarity as a white counterpart and to know that Breonna Taylor did not deserve what was shared on Wednesday and justice should be served,” Joseph said.
“So, we will stand together until we feel the officers are held accountable.”
Joseph held a Black Lives Matter flag with Ciceron.
Next to them, Jessica Santos and Levi Martinez, both EOP counselors, held another BLM flag.
“It's important for us to be here in order to support not only my Black brothers and sisters, but since I am staff at the university, to support my students of color,” Santos said.
“It's important to support them in this fight when it feels beautiful. I want them to know this is beautiful, and I will fight for them and we could get what we need from our president or America, whatever it is that we need.”
It was important for Martinez to acknowledge the world his students live in.
“And I would be doing them a pretty big disservice to ignore it or tell them to figure it out,” he said.
“I don't think this is the world that they're going to live in, and that's my hope for them. That they become the important people in the world who make it a better place than when they were growing up."
The stand was punctuated throughout by a Bishop Desmond Tutu quote: “Love is much more demanding than the law.”
“We were standing in solidarity for our Black, Indigenous and People of Color, both our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni and our community,” Cromwell said.
“Just for people to know that we see them, they matter and that we love them. And that we understand that this grand jury decision is difficult for some people.”
“Even though there was this grand jury decision, we can understand that we have to love each other regardless of where we are. We have to love each other. We have to take care of each other, and that's harder to do.”
At the stand's conclusion, Cromwell thanked attendees for taking time out to come.
“Loving somebody that doesn't have your perspective is hard to do,” they said.
“So that's what we're saying. And as a community we have to love each other, and we have to care for each other regardless of what the law says. It doesn't mean that we like what the law says. But we have to be there in solidarity, which is what this is. We are standing in solidarity.”
